A measure of economic health could indicate a 2020 victory for President Donald Trump, who is applying for a second term.

The so-called “Misery Index” developed by the economist Arthur Okun is a fundamental measure of how the average citizen feels about the health of the US economy. The indicator, the sum of the unemployment rate and inflation, has recently bottomed out in the past four years.

A four-year decline in the index has tended, with a few exceptions, to have an incumbent president win the reelection, according to a 2012 Bloomberg analysis.

The misery index was 7.4% at the beginning of President Trump’s tenure and 5,785% at the end of 2019. It is now 5.9%, based on an unemployment rate of 3.6% and an inflation rate of 2.3%.

In a 2016 report, Schroders analysts found that only Gerald Ford, who lost to Jimmy Carter in 1976, and George H.W. Bush, who lost to Bill Clinton in 1992, was the only incumbent who failed to get another run in the White House after his misery index values ​​dropped over the initial terms.

The index is rarely mentioned outside of the election period, but some strategists claim to have clues to the outcome of the 2020 presidential campaign, which will skyrocket.

Later on Tuesday, democratic voters will be chasing the New Hampshire area code, the nation’s first, the state’s presidential primary.

Based on the moving RealClearPolitics average of national polls, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has taken over from Joe Biden and received 23.8% support versus 19.8% for the former vice president.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren receives 14%, in a national survey. While billionaire Michael Bloomberg, former Mayor of New York City, is 13% and former South Bend, Indiana, is 10.8%, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is 10.8%.

“While the Misery Index is a fundamental way to look at World War II elections, this year is unlikely to be without volatility, as we saw in the 2016 presidential election,” said John Augustine, Huntington’s chief investment officer Wealth and Investment Management said MarketWatch.

Perhaps more than other presidents, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Trump tied his offer for a second term to the health of the economy and earnings in the stock market

S&P 500 index

and Nasdaq Composite Index

Everyone has been trading at or near all-time highs in recent years, even though investors are facing the outbreak of a novel corona virus that threatens to further slow the Chinese economy and spread to the rest of the world.

Certainly not everyone emphasizes the Misery Index, because critics believe that it is based on two arbitrarily selected indicators.

