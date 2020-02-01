Advertisement

Senate Democrats have argued during the two-week trial that lawmakers need to hear from witnesses like John Bolton.



The impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump peaked at the weekend when the senators should decide whether to call witnesses and extend the historical process or instead come to Trump’s desired swift conclusion.

Advertisement

Senate Democrats have argued during the two-week trial that lawmakers need to hear from witnesses such as Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton. But they don’t seem to have enough support from Republicans who control the chamber.

Indecisive Republican Senator Lamar Alexander said late Thursday that further evidence is not necessary in this case.

Without an unforeseen change of opinion by another republican senator, the Democrats would receive less than 51 votes and give Trump’s allies the opportunity to defeat the request for additional evidence and to move towards a final vote, which is sure to acquit the president. The final vote could take place late Friday or Saturday, Congress sources said.

Advertisement