The Trump White House has again classified TruNews as a “Jewish coup” to report on Trump’s visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The White House Correspondents Association confirmed to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday that the White House had trusted TruNews for the Davos trip and said it had raised the problem with the White House.

The White House has not responded to multiple requests for comments.

Rick Wiles, the pastor who leads TruNews, said on a Davos show that the White House had extended the invitation, and was pleased that “many people in society are very upset that TruNews appears in these locations.”

Wiles, a passionate Trump supporter, called the impeachment process on the TruNews platform a “Jewish coup”. Jews wanted to kill millions of Christians and called Jews “deceivers” who “plan, lie, whatever they do” must do to achieve their political agenda. ”

Jewish groups and lawmakers who asked the White House to review the company’s previous accreditation for a Trump press conference in 2018 pointed to the recent incident.

“Unacceptable is an understatement,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, on Twitter.

The MP Ted Deutch, D-Fla., Who last year met with the MP Elaine Luria, D-Va. Teaming up and requesting the White House to declare that TruNews be denied access, the unveiling found that the unveiling coincided with the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation. Deutch marks the anniversary in Israel.

“I cannot believe that the day before my participation in an event in Yad Vashem that took place 75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, the anti-Semites were given White House permission to broadcast on European soil,” Deutch said on Twitter ,

