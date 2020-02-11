US President Donald Trump tried to rattle the Democrats with a rally in New Hampshire on the eve of the country’s first primaries.

After his acquittal charge last week, Mr. Trump was at a peak. He boasted of the nation’s strong economy, tore himself into his potential opponents in general elections, and attacked the Democrats who tried to remove him from office.

He called the impeachment procedure a “miserable partisan crusade”.

“Our good Republicans in the United States Senate voted to reject the outrageous bogus impeachment impeachment and to issue a full and absolute acquittal,” Trump said to a crowd that roared and cheered during his speech.

“And it wasn’t even close.” Supporters of President Donald Trump at an election rally (Evan Vucci / AP)

Mr Trump’s rally took place a day before the Democrats’ election in New Hampshire after Iowa failed to find a clear winner who accepted it in November.

The president mocked ongoing uncertainty about the outcome of the party’s Iowa rallies, where the results are still controversial.

“Does anyone know who won Iowa?” He asked the crowd. “I dont know.”

Before leaving Washington, Trump said he had planned the rally to rattle the Democrats and demonstrate his strength in the state before the primary.

“I want to shake the Dems up a bit – they have a really boring business,” Trump tweeted. “I’m still waiting for the results from Iowa. Large crowd in Manchester! “

Mr. Trump regularly plans counter programs to distract attention from democratic debates and other important moments, to keep him in the spotlight and to increase supporters’ enthusiasm.

I had someone behind me who mumbled, mumbled, mumbled terribly

At the same time, Mr. Trump continued to celebrate the Senate’s acquittal decision and attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her performance during his speech on the state of the Union last week.

“I had someone behind me who muttered terribly, mumbled, mumbled,” complained Mr. Trump, calling it “very distracting, very distracting”.

He did not mention how Ms. Pelosi tore up her copy of the speech at the end of the speech.

Trump’s statements prompted the crowd to “Lock her up!” – Break in vocals that his followers directed to Hillary Clinton four years ago.

The marquee was held in front of thousands of spectators in an arena in downtown Manchester, and Mr. Trump made sure that the audience knew about it at home.

“We have more in this arena and outside of this arena than any other candidate, that is, the Democrats who were put together and multiplied five times,” he boasted.

When Air Force One landed in New Hampshire, a stream of Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr., took the stage.

We will make sure that Granite Staters know that he has broken his promises in this condition and that he will lose here again in November

The impeachment process that jeopardized Mr. Trump’s presidency was mentioned frequently.

“Justice has been served, our constitution has been defended and President Trump has been acquitted forever!” Pence told the roaring crowd.

New Hampshire has always played a major role in Mr. Trump’s political tradition as the first nomination competition he won in the hot Republican primary in 2016.

He was about to take the stage at a rally in Manchester in October when news spread that the FBI would resume investigating Hillary Clinton’s emails and breathe new life into its contested campaign.

The penultimate rally of the 2016 competition also took place in New Hampshire – an extravagant farewell a few hours before a rally after midnight in Michigan. President Donald Trump gives copies of his speech to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence (Patrick Semansky / AP)

Although Trump narrowly lost New Hampshire four years ago in the general election, his team believes that alongside Minnesota and perhaps New Mexico, it is one of the few states that could turn red in November.

“We will win New Hampshire through a landslide,” Trump predicted, insisting that registered democratic voters leave their party “to join our movement.”

Democrats in the state disagreed.

“We will ensure that Granite Staters know that he has broken his promise to the state and he will lose here again in November,” Ray Buckley, New Hampshire Democratic Party leader, told reporters.