President Trump is shown an F-35 fighter aircraft during a defense and round table tour at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale on October 19, 2018. Lieutenant Colonel Jason Curtis is the fighter pilot. (Photo: Michael Chow / The Republic)

President Donald Trump plans to cut $ 156 million from the Air Force budget for the F-35 fighter aircraft program at Luke Air Force Base to free up funds to continue building a border wall with Mexico.

The move, announced on Thursday when Congress was on a week-long hiatus, is part of more than $ 3.8 billion in Pentagon funds that the government will largely use as part of a declared national emergency next year military equipment to redirect to its signature campaign promises.

The specific impact in Arizona was not immediately clear, as details on how to reduce funding by 19% for the Air Force F-35 program were not set out. The jet has a base in Luke as well as other locations across the country.

The White House defended the steps and said the F-35’s funding was bigger than necessary. “It was based on a higher number of aircraft than the president’s budget for (next year) requires,” the administration said.

The Navy took the biggest equipment hit in funding operations and lost $ 1.5 billion.

The plan provides for $ 650 million for amphibious assault ships and $ 223 million for a variant of the F-35 that can take off from short runways and make vertical landings.

The budget follows previous funding measures that lost $ 30 million in lost construction funds for a facility in Fort Huachuca, Arizona. This money could be added to future households, but this would require separate approval by Congress.

Among the respondents, the Arizona Capitol Hill delegation responded largely party-politically to the latest plan. Democrats said it weakens the nation’s defense; The Republicans argued that it was a critical need that the Democrats did not want to take into account.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Quickly condemned the government’s recent action.

“The emergency statement continues to erode critical military assets, including those in Arizona,” she said in a statement. “The military funding cuts announced today unnecessarily endanger resources for members of the Arizona Service and national security. I will continue to work to end the emergency response and find non-partisan solutions to secure our border and strengthen our military.”

Senator Martha McSally, R-Ariz., A member of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, could not be reached immediately for comment.

“I have seen reports that the Department of Defense plans to allocate $ 3.8 billion to the border wall project,” said Debbie Lesko, MP, to whose 8th congressional district, Luke belongs. “I’m waiting for more information, but I’ve already contacted the White House to express my concerns and get additional details on specific impacts. I’ll do everything I can to protect the Arizona National Guard and the F-35 at Luke air Force base. “

In a tweet, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. Said the move protected the Americans from others.

“Excellent news. Defending our nation’s borders is a basic military function. Sending expeditionary forces to swamps and deserts on other continents – not so much,” he said.

MEP Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., A member of the House Armed Services Committee, said the recent measure was the reason why he tried to explicitly limit the President’s power to divert funds from the Pentagon budget.

“In the near future we have to see where they get this equipment from,” he said. “The fact that they take it out of the equipment is just disgusting. This is something that goes to our armed forces specifically to wage the fight they are supposed to wage. This is not the way to do it.”

Trump’s budget moves of more than $ 6 billion last year are challenged in court by states and interest groups. Gallego said the president knew he had enough Republican support to ensure that nothing could be done to stop him by law.

MP Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., Has rated the move as being insensitive to the environment and particularly to Native Americans.

“Trump is again stealing from Arizona military funding to destroy southern Arizona habitats and blow up holy Native American sites,” he said in a tweet. “Once again, American taxpayers are paying to build his xenophobic wall.”

