Trump unveils new Space Force logo

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump revealed on Friday what the U.S. Space Force logo will look like.

Trump insisted on his tweet and consulted with military leaders to create the logo for the newly created sixth branch of the U.S. military.

“After consulting with our great military leaders, designers and others, I’m happy to be able to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the sixth division of our great military!” Trump tweeted.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

George Takei, a former actor in the Star Trek series, also reported on Twitter and said, “Ahem. We’re expecting some royalties.”

Trump was a strong supporter of the creation of the Space Force, which became a military service alongside the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

The latest military service falls under the Air Force division, just as the U.S. Marine Corps is a separate service within the Navy division.

The central task of the space forces will be to organize, train and equip military personnel whose main task is space travel within the other military services.

