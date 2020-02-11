US President Donald Trump tweeted a video clip of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” on Monday, in which Larry David wore a “Make American Great Again” hat to spread a confrontation with traffic. It seems the President didn’t understand that the clip was meant to make fun of “MAGA” hats, and the famous Jewish actor used it as a “people’s block”.

The President wrote “TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” David driving an electric BMW at the premiere of season 10 of the HBO series. After almost running over a biker, the angry driver shouts to David, “What are you trying to do, man?”

David rolls down his window and says, “I’m sorry, I haven’t seen you.” He puts on a red “MAGA” hat and smiles at the biker.

“Just be more careful next time, okay?” The biker replies before setting off.

Throughout the rest of the episode, David uses the hat as a “great cure for people” to get out of lunch and drive guests away from sitting next to him in a sushi bar.

It wasn’t long before “Larry David” was trending on Twitter and the video was viewed more than seven million times. “I don’t think he understands the joke,” wrote one user. While another user called him “a hero”.

Democratic Coalition leader Jon Cooper wrote: “Trump missed the joke behind the clip, that Larry David used the hat to ward off unwanted interactions with others.”

