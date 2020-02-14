WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon cut billions of dollars in funding on 17 Navy and Air Force aircraft and other military programs on Thursday to free up money for the construction of President Donald Trump’s long-awaited US-Mexico border wall, what Not only did the Democrats get angry, but also GOP defense falcons.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved the Department of Homeland Security’s $ 3.8 billion request to the border wall, and the Pentagon acknowledged that further cuts could come to provide additional funding for Trump’s signature campaign pledge.

Thursday’s decision only exacerbated the sharp divisions between Trump and members of Congress who opposed the use of military resources to build the wall. Trump has repeatedly claimed that Mexico pays for its promised “great beautiful wall”, but that never happened.

The Pentagon’s decision, announced in “reprogramming documents” made available to lawmakers, is stripping money from major aircraft and procurement programs affecting Republican and Democratic districts and states. And it has been condemned by both parties, including the House Armed Services Committee’s democratic and republican leaders.

“Today’s reprogramming request confirms again that the president is obsessed with fulfilling a campaign promise at the expense of our national security,” said panel democratic chairman Adam Smith of Washington. “This government has already stolen billions from the Department of Defense to start building the President’s vanity wall, and today they are doubling their bad policies.”

Texas MP MP Thornberry, the top Republican on the committee, said Congress has constitutional authority to determine how defense dollars are spent, and “today’s reprogramming contradicts Congress’s constitutional powers.”

Despite opposition in Congress, Trump had no consequences on similar transfers last year, when the Pentagon canceled dozens of military construction projects to release $ 3.6 billion and transferred $ 2.5 billion in drug control funds.

In total, Trump has received just over $ 3 billion in border barrier construction from working through regular congress channels, subject to legislative restrictions. And he has used various transfer and emergency agencies to withdraw nearly $ 7 billion more from the emergency statement, a decay fund containing money seized by law enforcement agencies, and funding military drug-fighting activities.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Bob Salesses told reporters on Thursday that this latest plan would put 30-foot fence on state-controlled land in six border areas: San Diego and El Centro, California; Yuma and Tuscon, Arizona, and El Paso and Del Rio, Texas. He said a review by the Department of Defense showed that all sectors are “intensive drug trafficking” areas and that money from military operations and maintenance accounts is being transferred to the Anti-Drug Fund to be used for barriers, roads and lighting ,

The DHS asked the Pentagon last month to fund a 271-mile border wall at a cost of around $ 5.5 billion to fight drugs. Esper approved part of it.

When asked whether further cuts in defense funding could be forthcoming later this year, Salesses said the discussions within the department are ongoing but no decisions have been made. He admitted that more military construction projects could possibly be canceled this year to free the financing of the wall.

Last year, the Pentagon cut funds from projects such as schools, destinations, and maintenance facilities in 23 states, 19 countries, and three U.S. territories. The move, which affected numerous projects in republican districts and states, sparked outrage on Capitol Hill.

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic chairman Chuck Schumer said in a statement that the cuts represent yet another broken promise that Trump made to service members. “These recent efforts to steal congressional military resources are undermining our national security and the constitutional separation of powers,” they said.

The plan specifically provides for money for two F-35 fighters sought by Republican Kay Granger and other members of the Texas delegation. Funds will also be cut for eight Reaper drones, four Air Force C-130 transport planes, two Navy V-22 Osprey helicopters, amphibious ships, National Guard equipment and army trucks.

Many of the programs are preferred by lawmakers for the jobs they bring to their counties and states. The cuts include, for example, an amphibious assault ship built in Mississippi and an expedition express transport ship in Alabama, a state represented by Senator Richard Shelby, Republican Chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

“This is a special concern of Congress,” the Pentagon documents said, referring to the goals of many cuts.

Trump’s action takes place less than two months after he introduced a huge package of funds into the law, and just a few days after the administration released its budget for the 2021 financial year. This budget includes a $ 2 billion request for the wall, less than Trump requested last year, reflecting the fact that Trump has more money for the wall than can be spent immediately.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction