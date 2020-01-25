Trump touts logo for new Space Force, with a nod to Star Trek

advertisement

The new American Space Force is not a Star Trek’s Starfleet Command, but their logos display a striking resemblance.

President Donald Trump unveiled the Space Force logo on Friday and wrote on Twitter that he had consulted military leaders and designers before presenting the blue and white symbol, with an arrowhead in the center on a planetary background and surrounded by the words “United States” Space Force ‘and’ Department of the Air Force ‘.

The logo is also similar to that of Air Force Space Command, from which Space Force was created by legislation that Trump signed last month.

In December 2019, the Congress passed legislation creating a new space branch of the armed forces.

