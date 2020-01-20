advertisement

President Donald Trump thanked farmers on Sunday for supporting him through a trade war with China, while promoting a new North American trade agreement and a separate agreement with China that he said would greatly benefit farmers.

“We did it,” said Mr. Trump, recalling his campaign promises to improve America’s trade relations with other countries. At some point during his speech to the American Farm Bureau Federation convention, Mr. Trump said he has strong support among farmers who signed a provisional trade agreement with China last week.

When he spoke with the American Farm Bureau Federation last year, he urged farmers to continue supporting him, even though they suffered financially from the consequences of his trade war with China and a partial closure of the federal government.

“You were always with me,” said Mr. Trump. “You never thought of giving it up and we managed to do it.” The Republican President wants a new term of office and tries to support his base, including farmers.

Mr. Trump announced that he is taking steps to protect farmers ‘and farmers’ water rights by instructing the Army Corps of Engineers to immediately withdraw a new water supply rule and to allow states to manage water resources based on their own needs and what the agricultural community wants. “Water is the lifeblood of agriculture and we will always protect your water supply,” he said.

Mr. Trump concluded a provisional trade agreement with China in the White House last Wednesday that is committing Beijing to increase its imports of US manufacturing, energy and agricultural products this year and next year by $ 200 billion. That includes larger purchases of soybeans and other agricultural products that are expected to reach $ 40 billion a year, the US has said, although critics are wondering if China can meet the targets. In Austin, Mr. Trump described the trade agreement with China as “groundbreaking” and said, “We’re going to sell the best product you’ve ever seen.”

Last week, the senate also voted overwhelmingly for the agreement between the US and Mexico and Canada, a successor to the 1994 North American free trade agreement. The administration designed the new agreement to bring some factory production back to the United States, mostly cars.

Mr. Trump said in Austin that US farmers will also benefit under USMCA, which he said will greatly boost exports for farmers, cattle ranchers, growers from “North to South” and “from sea to shining sea”. ”

NAFTA had caused an increase in trade between the three countries, but Mr. Trump and other critics blamed American job losses when American factories left production south of the border to take advantage of low wages in Mexico.

The house accepted the US-Mexico-Canada deal in December. Mr. Trump said he would sign it after he returned from a trip to Europe this week. In his remarks to farmers, Mr. Trump claimed that his administration is doing things that no other administration has ever done.

“And what do I get out of it? I’m being accused,” he said. “That’s what I get. These radical-left-wing madmen are accusing me. But that’s OK. The farmers are holding on to Trump.” The trial of the president in the senate on Tuesday starts.

