Senator Joe Manchin defended his vote to condemn President Donald Trump, who had requested two parliamentary impeachment proceedings after the president attacked him as “weak” and “pathetic” on social media.

“I can’t say I mind that the great people of West Virginia are angry with their Democratic Puppet Senator Joe Manchin,” Trump tweeted Saturday night without going into detail about how he found the people in Manchin’s state were upset.

“You will never forget his wrong vote on the Impeachment Hoax,” Trump’s tweet continues.

“No Democrat has worked harder in a bipartisan way, hoping you will succeed,” said Manchin, a moderate Democrat in Pro-Trump West Virginia, in response to the President’s attacks.

The president was charged with abuse of power and congressional obstruction based on allegations that he had used military aid to pressure Ukraine to start an investigation into its political advantage.

Shortly after the allegations surfaced in September, Trump published an ad from a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, which he described as “perfect” and proved that he had done nothing wrong. Trump has posted tweets repeatedly asking people to “read the minutes,” but Democrats said the call asking Zelensky for a “favor” actually shows Trump’s guilt.

“He just had to read the transcripts that he wouldn’t understand anyway,” Trump said in his tweet about Manchin on Saturday.

On Sunday, Trump mocked Manchin as “Senator Joe Munchkin” and repeated his insult at Manchin’s intelligence and tweeted, “He couldn’t understand the transcripts.”

Read the log:The summary of President Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian President on July 25

“I read the records carefully and listened to the witnesses under oath,” replied Manchin.

“Where I come from, an accused person fights with evidence and evidence,” he added, referring to the White House’s refusal to cooperate in the investigation and the order that government officials should not testify.

Manchin was one of the few democratic senators who indicated that they could vote for the acquittal. Manchin, a Democrat from a state Trump won by 40 percentage points, previously rejected his party and was the only Democrat to vote for Supreme Court affirmation, Brett Kavanaugh.

“I am really having trouble with this decision and I will be reluctant to come to a conclusion,” Manchin said two days before the impeachment vote. He even proposed a vote to blame Trump instead of removing him. However, this proposal was quickly rejected by the Republicans, and all Democrats, including Manchin, voted in favor of the President’s conviction.

Trump also followed Manchin by counting one of his legislative benefits that protected a miners’ union pension fund from bankruptcy.

“I got the pension law approved, Manchin couldn’t do it,” Trump tweeted in an obvious reference to the 2019 Bipartisan American Miners Act, which Manchin introduced in November. The bill, which protected the pensions of around 100,000 retired miners, was added to the $ 1.37 trillion spending package approved in December.

Manchin tweeted that people in West Virginia “know exactly who has been working day and night to secure their health care and pensions for the past 5 years, and they weren’t.”

Since his acquittal, Trump has aggressively criticized those who voted for his dismissal and conflicted with the impeachment process by investigating Russian interference in the 2016 elections as part of a conspiracy against him. He attacked his opponents as “bad” and “scum” and fired officials who testified against him in the impeachment investigation.

The president also repeated his attacks on MP Debbie Dingell, whose husband, former MP John Dingell, had passed away last year. He said Dingell called him “in tears” after her husband’s death to thank him for “rolling out the maximum” red carpet “, and implied that she had acted ungratefully by impeaching him voted.

In her earlier replies to the President’s attacks, Dingell said she was grateful that the President had lowered the flags to half the staff to honor her late husband. However, she denied that she had asked for special treatment and said that her husband, a World War II veteran, deserved the honor he was given.

“Some things should be off limits”:Dingell calls for courtesy after Trump’s attack on his late husband

Trump recently touted in polls that his acquittal was a political victory that will sweep his opponents away.

Manchin and Romney will stand for re-election in 2024.

Trump shared a clip from Fox News presenter Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night demanding that Romney be “removed from office”.

“How about you leave the United States Senate?” Pirro said in the clip shared by the president. “The people of Utah are angry with you, and your dream of getting excited about the Trump-Hate Left is a joke.”

On Sunday, Trump claimed in his tweets that Romney, like Manchin, hadn’t read the minutes.

“Romney hurt some very good Republican senators and he was wrong about the impeachment hoax. I don’t know!” In response to Wallley Journal columnist Kimberley Strassel’s allegation that Romney had injured the GOP senators in tough re-election campaigns.

In his speech in the Senate, explaining how he wanted to vote, Romney said that Trump’s dealings with Ukraine were anything but “perfect”.

“No, it was an obvious attack on our voting rights, our national security interests, and our core values,” said Romney. He said many people called him and texted him to coordinate with these Republicans, but he said he could not ignore the evidence that was presented and take into account what I was asking for a partisan end to my oath and constitution , ”

“I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will vigorously disapprove of my decision, and I am vehemently denounced in some areas. I am sure the President and his followers will hear abuse,” said Romney. “Does anyone seriously believe that I would agree to these consequences, except out of the inevitable belief that my oath before God required me to?”

Contributors: Bart Jansen and Christal Hayes, USA TODAY; The Associated Press