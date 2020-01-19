advertisement

George Papadopoulos

The first adjutant to President Trump, who was arrested in the investigation into a supposedly blackened plot against Robert Mueller to influence the 2016 presidential election and a former conservative Playboy bunny writer who works at The Villages.

George Papadopoulos, a former member of the Trump Advisory Campaign 2016 Foreign Policy Advisory Board, will speak to members of the Trump Team 2020 Florida Sumter County chapter at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center on Thursday, January 30. The meeting will last from 6pm to 9pm.

George Papadopoulos and his wife Simona, an Italian lawyer who previously worked for the European Parliament. Members of the Papadopoulos family have raised concerns in the past that she could be a kind of Russian spy. The book by George Papadopoulos claims to provide a first-hand report documenting the attempted sabotage by President Trump’s presidential campaign by American and international intelligence agencies.

Papadopoulos is accompanied by Cathi Chamberlain, author of “Rules for Deplorables: A Basic Requirement to Combat Radical Socialism”. Former Playboy Bunny and owner of the country’s first all-female construction company published the book in February 2019, explaining to readers how to tackle America’s transformation to a socialist state through the radical left.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty in October 2017 for making false statements to the federal investigators about the timing and possible meaning of his contacts in 2016 in relation to relations between the United States, Russia, and Trump’s presidential campaign. He has made a plea deal in which he has only served 12 days in federal prison and currently has a 12-month release under supervision.

In March 2019, Papadopoulos published a book entitled “Deep State Target: How I was caught in the crosshairs of the plot to overthrow President Trump.” The book claims to bring a first-hand report that Trumps tried to sabotage Presidential campaign by American and international intelligence agencies proves.

Cathi Chamberlain poses with Roger Stone, a former President Trump political advisor, who is awaiting trial after being convicted in November of seven crimes related to his work in the President’s campaign. Stone visited The Villages in April and said that despite what had happened to him, he was still a big Trump supporter. Kathi Chamberlain said she wrote her book to explain to readers how to fight the transformation of America’s radical left into a socialist state.

Papadopoulos claims that his global network and secret meetings via Hillary Clinton’s hacked emails made him the first target of the Müller investigation and the Russian collusion fraud. He has repeatedly stated that he was arrested by people in several government intelligence agencies to justify FBI surveillance of the Trump campaign.

Chamberlain wrote her book during a one-year recovery after falling from a ladder while inspecting the rooftops after Hurricane Irma hit Sunshine State in 2017. She said she grew up as a “Californian-propagandized radical liberals” and “determined” to help protect the younger generation in America, “so that they have the same opportunities and freedoms as the baby boomer generation.

Information about tickets for the event has not yet been published. More information is available at Villages-News.com.

