Trump suggested that he want to be in the front row during the impeachment process, and Rand Paul said he had a ticket for him

advertisement

Twitter / Rand Paul

Detail from a picture of a ticket for the Senate Gallery that was published on Sen. Rand Paul’s Twitter account.

WASHINGTON – Senator Rand Paul offers President Trump “an entry ticket” to participate in his impeachment proceedings against the Senate after Trump has thought reporters want a front row seat so that he can “face” the corrupt faces of democratic lawmakers can stare.

advertisement

“He’s always welcome. I have a ticket for him,” said the Kentucky Republican from the New York Post. “In fact, I’ll probably send a ticket to the White House for him today.”

“President Trump also said he would like to testify under oath. I would like to see that.”

Senator Patrick Leahy from Vermont

The Senators control most of the tickets in the Spectator Gallery, which the Senate Chamber calls. They fell during the first day of the trial on Tuesday, when there was a marathon debate about rules and procedures under which democratic amendments required the introduction of witnesses and documents, or to allow Supreme Judge John Roberts to determine whether such evidence was allowed successive parties -line votes – many of these gallery seats remained vacant.

Trump visited the Senate early Wednesday while speaking to reporters in Davos, Switzerland, before returning to Washington.

“I would like to be in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces,” Trump said, adding that his team of lawyers might have “a problem” with it.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer from North Dakota quipped that Trump’s participation would “certainly make it difficult to fall asleep.” Some senators have reportedly had difficulty staying awake on Tuesday during a session that lasted until 2 a.m.

Other Republicans laughed at Trump’s ironic remarks.

“What faces? Corrupted faces? The president is welcome to attend, ”said a giggling senator, Steve Daines, a Montana Republican.

“Hahaha. I would encourage him to run his other business instead of being distracted by it,” said Texas-based Senator John Cornyn, also a Republican.

Democrats, meanwhile, urged Trump to be ready to testify about his intention to withhold Ukrainian military aid when he also asked them to investigate Democrats, including Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Associated press

President Trump speaks to Alan Dershowitz, who was appointed to the defense team for impeaching Trump, before dinner on Christmas Eve at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“When he comes, he should be ready to answer questions,” said Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent man who negotiates with the Democrats.

Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont democrat, said: “President Trump also said he would like to testify under oath. I would like to see that. “

I heard @realDonaldTrump would like to participate in the indictment. Mr President, I would be delighted to welcome you as my guest to this guerrilla charade. pic.twitter.com/GhTZ9Ez4U4

– Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul), January 22, 2020

A version of this report was previously published on NYPost.com.

,

advertisement