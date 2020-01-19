Trump sends senate angry response to deposition summons

advertisement

President Donald Trump’s legal team sent the Senate a fiery response to its call for cancellations, with an overview of the defenses it expects to use in the coming trial.

President Trump’s response to the formal summons of the Senate calls the two articles of deposition adopted by the House last month “a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president.”

The document gives a taste of the rhetoric that the defenders of the president in the Senate are expected to use.

“There is no crime here. Maintaining this accusation is a joke. This whole case must be rejected. @IngrahamAngle @FoxNews

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

“This is a brutal and unlawful attempt to overthrow the results of the 2016 elections and to disrupt the 2020 elections, now only a few months,” the submission explains.

President Trump’s legal team, led by White House counsel, Pat Cipollone and Trump personal attorney Jay Sekulow, disputes the allegation of allegations on both procedural and constitutional grounds, claiming that President Trump has been mistreated by House Democrats and that he has done nothing wrong did.

His lawyers claim that the accusation articles are in themselves unconstitutional and invalid because they do not claim a crime.

President Trump was accused by the House of one count of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The president has been deposed – and nothing that he or leader McConnell can do will change that. #RealTime pic.twitter.com/SVeuVW4I2g

– Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 18, 2020

According to the constitution, expulsion is a political, not a criminal process, and the president can be thrown out of office and found guilty of anything the legislator regards as “high crimes and crimes.”

President Trump’s response to the subpoena is the first rescue in what will be several rounds of arguments before the trial is expected to formally begin on Tuesday.

The house plans to submit its short file with an explanation of its plea for accusation later.

President Trump will submit a more detailed legal instruction on Monday, and the House will be able to respond to the Trump application on Tuesday.

