MANCHESTER, N.H. (KRON) – President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign rally in Manchester on Monday before the first election was due to take place.

One of the main issues Trump dealt with is the fatal outbreak of the corona virus, which killed more than 1,000 people in mainland China.

At the rally, Trump told the crowd “in theory” that as the weather warms, “the virus” will “miraculously disappear” in April.

“I hope that’s true,” added Trump. “But we are doing great in our country.”

Trump continues to talk about the U.S. relationship with China before going back to the corona virus.

“I think it will go well. We only have 11 cases and everyone will get better,” he added.

Worldwide, more than 43,000 people are infected with the virus, including 13 in the United States.

A US citizen has also died in China.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction