US President Donald Trump said it was a great honor that Facebook ranked him number one and Prime Minister Narendra Modi number two prior to his first visit to India in terms of popularity on the social networking site.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, as announced this week.

Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently said: “Donald J. Trump is number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is the Indian Prime Minister Modi. “I’m actually going to India in two weeks. Look forward to something!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), February 14, 2020

On Twitter, he claimed to be number one on Facebook, citing a comment from Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and chief executive officer of the social media company.

“Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently said: “Donald J. Trump is number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is the Indian Prime Minister Modi. “I’m actually going to India in two weeks. I look forward to it! “Mr. Trump tweeted on Saturday.

This is not the first time that the U.S. President claims to be number one and Prime Minister Modi number two in terms of their popularity on Facebook.

Last month in an interview with CNBC TV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr. Trump said: “I am number 1 on Facebook, do you know who is number 2?” Modi from India ”.

During his visit to India, Mr. Trump will also visit Ahmedabad in addition to New Delhi to hold a joint public meeting with Modi in a newly built stadium.

Also read: “Howdy, Modi”: PM cheers Trump 2.0 | to Indo-U.S. Trade deal likely during Trump’s visit to India

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include:

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile-friendly version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Switch between articles smoothly as our pages load immediately.

dashboard

A one-stop shop to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for messages.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad, and print mobile applications. Our plans improve your reading experience.