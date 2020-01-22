advertisement

At a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, President Donald Trump said he would “like” to testify to his own removal sentence.

“I’d love to go, wouldn’t that be great?” Trump said. “Wouldn’t that be nice? I’d like to be in the front row and stare into their corrupt faces. I’d like to do it.”

When asked why he wouldn’t go, he joked with a reporter: “Don’t keep talking, you can convince me to do it.”

Trump also said that his legal team “could have a problem” if he appeared at the trial.

Trump called the chief accusation manager of the House Adam Schiff a “big sleaze bag.”

During Wednesday’s interview, Trump said he would leave the issue of witnessing to the senate, but would like to see members of his government testify during his deposition, including former national security adviser John Bolton, state secretary Mike Pompeo, former energy secretary Rick Perry and Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. However, he added that it would cause national security problems if those men were to testify.

