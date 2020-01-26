Trump responds to Iran's condition for negotiations - News

advertisement

Zarif made the offer on Sunday by tweeting an excerpt from his interview with Der Spiegel.



The United States will not lift the sanctions against Iran to negotiate, US President Donald Trump tweeted late Saturday, apparently in response to an interview with Der Spiegel with the Iranian foreign minister.

advertisement

“The Iranian Foreign Minister says Iran wants to negotiate with the United States, but wants sanctions to be removed. @FoxNews @OANN No, thanks!” Trump tweeted in English on Saturday and later in Farsi.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded Sunday by tweeting an excerpt from the Friday-published interview with Der Spiegel, in which he said Iran is still open to negotiations with America if the sanctions are lifted.

The Iranian foreign minister says Iran wants to negotiate with the United States, but wants the sanctions to be removed. @FoxNews @OANN No thanks!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

“@realdonaldtrump is better to base his foreign policy comments and decisions on facts, instead of @ FoxNews headlines or his Farsi translators,” Zarif said in the tweet with the interview excerpt.

. @ realdonaldtrump is better to base his foreign policy comments and decisions on facts, instead of @ FoxNews headlines or his Farsi translators

To be better informed, he can read my entire interview (in English) https://t.co/eZR8NzuWXV

Too many words? Then read this: pic.twitter.com/URkbUll49P

– Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 26, 2020

Tensions between Iran and the United States have reached the highest level in decades after the US killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in Baghdad on January 3, causing Iran to fire rockets days later at bases in Iraq, where American troops be stationed.

Tensions between the two have steadily increased since Trump pulled the United States out of Iran’s nuclear pact with world powers in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions that precipitated Iran’s oil exports and hammered the economy.

advertisement