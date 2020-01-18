advertisement

US President Donald Trump reported to the minute about the US drone strikes that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a comment on a Friday night fundraising republican dinner.

With his typical dramatic boom, Trump told the scene when he was following the White House situation room strikes when Soleimani was killed.

The president spoke in a ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, at a republican event that raised $ 10 million for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign and for the Republican National Committee.

Reporters were not admitted to the event. CNN said it received an audio recording of Trump’s statements. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The assassination of Soleimani at Baghdad Airport on January 3 caused Iran to take revenge on the US forces in Iraq by rocket attacks a few days later, and almost triggered a broad war between the two countries.

“They’re together, sir,” Trump said, military officials told him. “Sir, you have two minutes and eleven seconds. No emotions.” Two minutes and eleven seconds to live, sir. They’re in the car, they’re in an armored vehicle. Sir, you have about a minute to live, sir. Thirty seconds. Ten, nine, eight … ”

“Then suddenly boom,” he said. “‘You are gone, sir. Cut off.'”

“I said where’s this guy?” Trump continued. “That was the last thing I heard from him.”

It was the most detailed report Trump has given about the drone attack, which has been criticized by some U.S. lawmakers because neither the president nor his advisers have provided public information to support their claims that Soleimani is an “immediate” threat to the Americans represents the region.

CNN said Trump did not repeat in the audio that Soleimani was an immediate threat. Trump said Soleimani “said bad things about our country” prior to the strike, which led to his decision to approve his murder.

“How much of that shit do we have to listen to?” Trump asked in the audio. “How much will we hear?”

