“We’re working to finally end America’s longest war and bring our troops home,” Trump said.



US President Donald Trump repeated his vow to negotiate a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday, saying he had no desire to kill “hundreds of thousands” in endless fighting.

In one of his few foreign policy issues in a highly partisan speech by the state of the Union to Congress, Trump offered his blessing for renewed negotiations with Taliban fighters.

“I’m not trying to kill hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan, many of whom are completely innocent,” said Trump at the joint congressional meeting.

“It is also not our job to serve as a law enforcement agency for other nations. These are the best warriors in the world who either want to fight to win or not at all,” he said.

Trump has long questioned the wisdom of keeping troops abroad and has described the war in Afghanistan that started after the September 11, 2001 attacks as an outflow of blood and treasures.

But last year, he said abruptly that he had canceled a previously unannounced summit at the Camp David presidential retreat with the Taliban over an attack that killed an American.

He later allowed experienced US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad to resume the talks.

The United States will withdraw troops under a draft agreement, and the Taliban will promise not to allow extremists to use Afghanistan as a base and to begin talks with the internationally recognized government in Kabul.

The Taliban have recently proposed a limited reduction in violence, a relaxation of position after previously refusing to stop attacks that they consider to be levers.

