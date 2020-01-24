Trump publishes Middle East peace plan by Tuesday - Israel news

advertisement

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his government would publish the long-awaited Middle East peace plan ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington on January 28.

Trump discussed the timing of the plan’s release with two architects of the plan, senior advisors Jared Kushner and Avi Berkowitz, on Air Force One when they returned to Washington from Switzerland. He said the government had spoken to Palestinians and would speak to them beforehand. “They can react negatively at first, but it’s actually positive for them and they have a lot of incentive to do so.”

advertisement

“It’s a great plan,” added Trump, who will meet Netanyahu and Benny Gantz at the White House on Tuesday. “I would like to be able to make this deal,” he said, “this is the most difficult of all deals.”

Israeli officials said the plan would ensure the application of Israeli sovereignty to all existing Jewish settlements in the West Bank, in addition to annexing the Jordan Valley, which would become Israel’s eastern border.

The Palestinian Authority released a statement on Thursday: “If the plan is released based on the details that have so far become public, which we are vehemently opposed to, the Palestinian leadership will declare a series of steps to protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and Israel will be responsible as an occupation unit. We warn Israel and the US government that the red lines will be crossed. ”

advertisement