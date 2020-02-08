If you were looking for work, would the auto industry keep you safe at work?

In his speech on Tuesday, President Trump promised “nearly 100,000 new high-paying American auto jobs” resulting from the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). He added that the agreement “would boost exports for our farmers, ranchers and factory workers”.

However, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday, there were 10,600 job cuts in the auto industry in January. Last year, 50,776 jobs were cut in the auto industry. This emerges from a separate report released Thursday by Challenger, Gray and Christmas, a Chicago-based outplacement and career transition company. The sector has cut jobs due to trade concerns. (The Challenger report found that only 5,437 jobs were cut in January.)

In addition, the average hourly wage in the auto industry is currently $ 23.90, just under $ 2 more per hour than in 2009. According to the BLS, these wages are below the average hourly wage of $ 28.44 for the private sector.

According to a report by the US International Trade Commission, the USMCA would create a total of 176,000 jobs in the United States and 28,000 in the automotive industry.

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said Americans should stay away from the auto industry, at least for now. “If workers are treated properly, manufacturing and automotive jobs can offer absolutely well-paid family-support jobs,” Brown said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, this president has betrayed the workers at every turn. Instead of struggling to save jobs in Lordstown, Ohio, he gave General Motors

GM, -2.04%

Massive tax breaks to shut down American factories and create jobs overseas, ”he added.

Trump’s claim that the USMCA will create 100,000 auto jobs could be overstated. According to a report by the US International Trade Commission, the USMCA would create a total of 176,000 jobs in the United States and 28,000 in the automotive industry. The US sales representative’s office estimated that the agreement would create 76,000 new jobs in the automotive sector over the next five years, Politico reported.

The White House and the USTR have both failed to respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s law on tax cuts and jobs, signed in 2017, ensured that American companies with subsidiaries abroad pay a lower tax rate of 10.5% on income earned abroad, compared to the highest domestic corporate tax rate of 21%. Critics claim that this has made it more economical for companies like GM to move facilities abroad.

After the Lordstown plant was closed, GM merged with a division of LG

066570, + 0.75%,

LG Chemical

051910, + 1.18%

051910, + 1.18%

051910, + 1.18%,

$ 3.2 billion pledge to build new factory near Lordstown. The factory that makes batteries for electric cars will “create more than 1,100 new jobs,” said GM spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan. Ginivan added that since 2019, the company has invested $ 4.2 billion in building and expanding capacity to manufacture SUVs and pickups in six states, including Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas ,

See also: According to a large study over two decades, the number of opioid deaths after the car factory closed has increased

Currently, the average GM worker earns about $ 90,000 an hour per year, Ginivan said. The median annual household income for the United States is $ 63,179.

To bring the reality of the work on the ground, Brown brought a former GM employee to the state of the Union. His guest, Dave Green, worked at the Lordstown facility that was closed last year.

Green moved to Indiana to work at another GM plant, but “at an immense cost to his family and his livelihood,” Brown said in a statement to the state of the Union. The Lordstown Green plant was largely closed due to weaker demand for sedans produced there.

“Plants are created to make a particular car (and) they are often shut down when consumers stop buying a particular type of car,” said Challenger, Gray and Christmas vice president Andrew Challenger.

The United Auto Workers Union, which represents more than 400,000 workers, said that “40% or more” of the workforce is employed by a temporary employment agency.

“Employers not only fill many jobs that used to be well-paid jobs, but agency workers also have no voice in the job, do not benefit from collective bargaining, have little or no rights in the workplace, and no occupational safety,” the report said. Auto workers, it claims, get sick much worse under the current government, even given the USMCA.

“If there’s one savior in the auto industry, it’s (President) Obama,” said Lawrence Mishel, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, an advanced think tank in Washington, DC. (Auto) factories haven’t closed in the financial crisis and he has saved many jobs in the Midwest. ”

It may be more complicated. Former President George W. Bush, a Republican, initiated a $ 80 billion bailout for the auto industry supported by his democratic successor, Barack Obama.

In his speech on the state of the Union in 2015, Obama announced himself as the savior of the auto industry: “Our manufacturers have created almost 800,000 new jobs,” he said. “Some of our bedrock industries, like our auto industry, are booming.”

The bailout saved over 1.5 million jobs and saved nearly $ 285 billion in personal income that would have been lost in two years. This emerges from a report by the Center for Automotive Research 2013, an independent nonprofit research organization based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

During the financial crisis in 2009, GM and Chrysler

FCAU, -3.58%

both applied for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a report by the Obama administration that their possible death could have resulted in the loss of nearly a million jobs at this time.

Mishel said Trump, unlike Obama, has not provided many details about how he plans to boost the auto industry. “I think rebuilding production is important, but it’s part of the agenda,” he said. “It’s also about making sure that (the jobs) are paid well.”