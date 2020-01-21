advertisement

Seven days after his government, in 2017, US president Donald Trump signed a travel ban that restricted access to the US for residents of seven Muslim countries with a majority of Muslims.

According to Politico, officials in the Trump government have now shared that exactly three years after the first travel ban, on Monday, April 27, Trump plans to add more countries to the list, one of which is Nigeria.

The final list may still change, the report says, but currently includes seven countries: Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania, according to officials who have seen the list.

This of course does not mean that Nigerians cannot enter the US. What it means is that certain types of visas, such as business or visitor visas, or perhaps government officials, may leave the country.

The ban is necessary to protect the US against possible acts of terrorism, the Trump government has said, although it is difficult to understand how Nigerians fit into this story.

However, nothing will be known until Monday when the extensive travel ban is expected to be announced.

