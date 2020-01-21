Trump on a mission to sell the US overseas if the Senate process is resumed

advertisement

US President Donald Trump is on a mission to sell the United States to global business in Switzerland, just as his historic deposition starts in Washington.

As the process begins again, Trump is thousands of miles away and tries to charm global CEOs at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

His participation in the annual meeting in the Alpine ski area provides a striking split-screen moment in a well-known presidency. The two-day Swiss visit will test Trump’s ability to balance his anger over charges with a desire to project project leadership onto the world stage.

It was speculated that Trump would cancel the trip because of the Senate trial, but assistants said the president remained focused on producing results for the American people.

Climate issues had to be a main focus on the forum and “Act on Climate” was written in the snow at the landing zone where Marine One settled in Davos. However, Trump said he attended the forum to encourage companies to invest in the US.

“We are now where the action is,” he said during a farmers’ convention in Texas on Sunday.

The president gives a speech at the forum and meets world leaders and business leaders.

During his second appearance at the conference, Trump would leave on Wednesday and fly back to Washington, which is being digested by the process of deposition.

Evan Vucci

The American president Donald Trump gestures when he arrives in Davos, Switzerland.

The Democratically controlled House accused the Republican president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress last month after it was revealed that he had urged the president of Ukraine to announce investigations to former vice president Joe Biden, a democrat and a political rival of Trump. Trump withheld foreign aid that Congress had approved for the Eastern European nation and leveraged the prospect of an Oval Office meeting.

Trump denies any misconduct and claims that Democrats want to remove him from his position because they know they cannot deny him re-election in November. Trump would be forced to leave office if he was convicted, but the Republican controlled Senate was expected to acquit him.

Trump said he would visit the Davos forum despite the uncomfortable timing because he wants to encourage companies to return to the US.

“Our country is the most popular country in the world,” he said in the White House last week. “There’s nothing even close by. I’ll meet the world’s greatest business leaders and get them to come here.”

The White House has not mentioned any of the business leaders that Trump will meet. But he is scheduled to hold talks with the leaders of Iraq, Pakistan, Switzerland and Iraq’s self-governing Kurdish region, as well as the founder of the forum, the White House said.

Trump will also have his first meeting with the new President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the first woman to hold the position.

That meeting could be the most important, said analyst Matt Goodman, given Trump’s many disagreements with Europe on tax and trade policies, such as a new digital levy by the French that will force American tech giants such as Amazon and Google to pay.

Evan Vucci.AP

President Donald Trump is in Davos while his deposition in the Senate begins at home.

“She is new and formidable,” says Goodman, who studies international economic policy as a senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

He predicted a difficult year for US-EU relations.

Trump has withheld the French tax and his administration has announced plans to impose retribution rights of up to 100% for cheese, wine, lipstick and other French imported products. France has threatened to fight back.

But after talking to Trump on Monday, French president Emmanuel Macron tweeted that they had a “big discussion” about the digital tax and “will work together on a good deal to prevent tariff escalation.”

The US has also threatened to impose retaliation rights on US $ 7.5 billion on European planes, cheese, wine and other goods in a separate dispute over subsidies for Airbus, a competitor of Boeing Co. in Chicago.

Trump has tried to squeeze trade concessions from the EU by threatening the rates for German cars, including BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Markus Schreiber

Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, second right, Autumn Peltier, Chief Water Commissioner of the Anishinabek Nation, right, Salvador Gomez-Colon, founder of Light & Hope for Puerto Rico, second left, and Natasha Mwansa of the Natasha Mwansa Foundation, left, address of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump is only the third American president, after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, who is facing a Senate deposition trial. Johnson and Clinton were acquitted by the senate.

There is a precedent for international travel by an accused American leader. During his accusation of an affair with a White House trainee, Clinton visited Japan, South Korea, Israel and the Palestinian Authority. He traveled to Jordan for King Hussein’s funeral in February 1999, just a few days before he was acquitted.

Two days after acquittal, Clinton went on a state visit to Mexico.

Trump plans to make his first visit to India at the end of February, probably after the completion of his removal sentence. He also talked about traveling to Beijing soon, although he did not provide dates, to open a new round of trade negotiations with China.

