WASHINGTON – Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump and one of his most influential political advisers, said on Sunday that he was guilty of lev parnas, a Ukrainian-American businessman who is a key figure in the impeachment investigation against his father held Israeli.

Parnas and Trump Jr. met in political fundraisers to support Republican candidates and have been mapped together in at least one case.

Parnas was a close associate of Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer. He led efforts on Trump’s behalf to persuade the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation into his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Parnas, along with another Florida businessman, Belarus-born Igor Fruman, was charged with illegally transferring $ 325,000 to a pro-Trump election committee and other politicians. Fruman and Parnas, both of whom are Jews, have not pleaded guilty.

Lev Parnas: Trump team tries to distance “Soros people” from the Ukrainian president

Prosecutors allege that Parnas and Fruman have joined forces to make illegal contributions to circumvent the federal campaign’s cap.

The Ukrainian businessman recently provided a lot of text messages and photos to the House Committee that led the impeachment investigation against Trump. He also stated that he would testify if asked, and implicated Trump and told MSNBC in an interview that “Trump knew exactly what was going on.”

When asked about his relationship with Parnas in an interview with Fox News, Trump Jr. said, “He was a donor to a Super PAC, shows some of these things like everything else,” and added, “Honestly, I think it’s funny. I didn’t know he was Ukrainian. I thought he was an Israeli. ”

Parnas and Fruman, who worked for Giuliani in Ukraine, have ties to several right-wing Jewish groups in the United States. In 2018, they visited Israel with one of these groups and also met U.S. Ambassador David Friedman.

A photo taken during this visit shows Parnas and Fruman with the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Yair, in the house of billionaire Simon Falic, one of the prime minister’s key donors.

Parnas and Fruman are also members of the National Council of Young Israel, an American Orthodox organization that won the Lovers of Zion Award at a gala dinner in 2019.

Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who was one of the politicians to whom Parnas and Fruman donated, also received an award from Young Israel in the same year.

It is not entirely clear why Young Israel gave special recognition to Parnas and Fruman, but one explanation offered by a high-level personality to the organization was that business people brought Rudy Giuliani to the gala dinner.

