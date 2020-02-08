<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4691701002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=arizona-politics%2Cdonald-trump%2Ccongressional-elections%2Cpolitics%2Cmartha-mcsally%2Cus-senate%2Candy-biggs%2Cdebbie-lesko%2Cdavid-schweikert%2Ccongressional-elections%2Ceconomy%2Csuccess%2Coverall-positive%2Cnew-visitors-az&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4691701002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/f04cf479-bfc1-4a2b-9460-e365dac940ec-military_book_for_deployment_16x9_Thumbnail.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

President Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today after his acquittal by the U.S. Senate on February 6, 2020. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

President Donald Trump is expected to fly through Phoenix at his first Arizona 2020 rally on February 19, returning to a state he hadn’t seen nearly four years ago and is considered a crucial battleground.

The “Keep America Great Rally” takes place at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.

“President Trump has changed the Arizona economy and created more than 238,600 jobs in the state since his election,” said Michael Glassner, Donald J. Trump’s chief operating officer for President Inc., in a written statement. “President Trump has kept his promises and is looking forward to celebrating these successes with the great men and women of Arizona.”

The rally will take place next to Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the day before his scheduled appearance.

Gardner, R-Colo., Is facing a race in this democratic country.

The appearance in Arizona is a high point for Trump.

His approval rating is at a record high, the economy appears to be on solid ground, and he has completed impeachment proceedings against Ukraine.

Trump will use his return to Arizona, which he carried by 3.5 percentage points in 2016, to motivate Republicans and non-voters who support Trump but have not necessarily voted in the recent election.

It is unclear what role the Arizona Congress Republicans could play in the visit. His appearance coincides with the break in the congress, during which the legislature usually returns home.

Like Gardner, Senator Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Is standing in front of one of the most competitive races in the country, and has consistently held back her alleged democratic opponent Mark Kelly in polls and fundraisers. She will almost certainly be on Trump’s side as she was in October 2018 when he appeared on her behalf.

Trump has hugged other Arizona GOP members such as Republicans Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko, who represent Republican safe congressional districts.

Trump has not received a similar award for the public praise of MP David Schweikert, R-Ariz, who could face his most challenging race since he was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010.

Schweikert supported Trump’s agenda to over 90%. But Schweikert, who represents a district in Scottsdale that Democrats currently see as more competitive, hasn’t provided the tireless support that Lesko, Biggs, or Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Have.

