Trump: extension of the travel ban is coming, countries are not yet definitive
President Donald Trump says the US will soon add visa restrictions for more countries – although it is not yet clear how many countries will be affected by its extension of the travel ban.

US President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump visit the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, January 22, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the forum takes place in Davos from January 21 to January 24, 2020. (AP Photo / Markus Schreiber )

Seven additional countries were mentioned in a draft of the proposed restrictions. But the countries have been told by Homeland Security officials that they can prevent them from being included if they make changes before an announcement is made.

That is according to two administrative officials who have spoken with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations.

Officials say the provisional list included Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

