Trump: extension of the travel ban is coming, countries are not yet definitive

President Donald Trump says the US will soon add visa restrictions for more countries – although it is not yet clear how many countries will be affected by its extension of the travel ban.

Seven additional countries were mentioned in a draft of the proposed restrictions. But the countries have been told by Homeland Security officials that they can prevent them from being included if they make changes before an announcement is made.

That is according to two administrative officials who have spoken with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations.

Officials say the provisional list included Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

14 Iranian American families separated by the travel ban prosecute the Trump government

