Advertisement

Non-immigration visas were not affected.



The Trump administration announced on Friday that it was restricting legal immigration from six other countries because officials had failed to comply with security standards as part of an election campaign to further restrict immigration.

Advertisement

Officials said immigrants from Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania would be given new restrictions on certain visas for entering the United States. But it’s not a total travel ban, unlike President Donald Trump’s previous efforts that have caused outrage worldwide when it comes to unfairly attacking Muslims.

Trump should already sign a statement on the restrictions on Friday.

The announcement comes when President Donald Trump tries to promote his government’s crackdown on immigration. He highlights a signature issue that motivated his followers in 2016 and hopes it will have the same impact this November. The government recently announced a crackdown on obstetric tourism and noted the sharp decline in border crossings on the US-Mexico border and progress in building the border wall.

Immigration visas were restricted for Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Nigeria and people who want to live permanently in the United States. These include visas for people sponsored by family members or employers, and the Diversity Visa program, which provided up to 55,000 visas in the last lottery. In December, for example, 40,666 immigration visas were issued worldwide.

Diversity visas are suspended in Sudan and Tanzania. The U.S. State Department uses computer drawing to elect people from all over the world for up to 55,000 visas.

Non-immigration visas were not affected. These are awarded to people traveling to the United States for a temporary stay. This includes visas for tourists, business people, or people seeking medical treatment. In December, around 650,760 non-immigration visas were issued worldwide.

Wolf said homeland security officials would work with countries to improve their security requirements and help them get off the list.

“These countries want to be largely helpful, they want to do the right thing, they have ties to the United States, but for a variety of reasons they have failed to meet these minimum requirements,” said Acting Minister of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf.

There were rumors of a possible new ban for weeks, and the first thing to think about was Belarus. But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was sent to the Eastern European nation when the restrictions were lifted and Belarus was not on the list. Wolf said some nations could meet the new standards in time.

The current restrictions follow Trump’s travel ban, which the Supreme Court found lawful in 2018. They are significantly milder than Trump’s original ban, which had suspended entry from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days, and blocked refugee admissions for 120 days and suspended trips from Syria. The government has suspended most immigration and non-immigration visas for applicants from these countries. There are exceptions for students and those with “essential contacts” in the United States.

Trump said a travel ban was needed to protect the Americans. However, opponents have argued that he is trying to target Muslim countries and have referred to his comments, which he made as a candidate in 2015, calling for “to completely shut down Muslims entering the United States, until the representatives of our country find out what’s going on “.

The seven countries with significantly more restrictions include countries with little or no diplomatic relations with the United States. These include five mostly Muslim countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

Sudan and Kyrgyzstan are mostly Muslim countries. Nigeria is roughly evenly divided between Christians and Muslims, but has the fifth largest Muslim population in the world, according to the Pew Research Center.

Wolf said immigration visas were chosen because people with this visa are the hardest to remove after arriving in the United States.

The initial ban was immediately blocked by the courts, resulting in a month-long process to develop clear standards and federal review procedures to meet legal requirements.

The announcement of new banned countries was expected before the third anniversary of January 27, 2017, when the first order came into force.

According to Wolf, the officials worked on revised criteria for about six months. They examined countries for compliance with minimum standards for identification and exchange of information and assessed whether the countries had properly followed the risks of terrorism or public security. Officials examined whether countries used modern passports, exchanged information that the United States could validate for travelers, and identified possible criminals in a way that the United States could recognize before entering. They rated the answers and ranked the nations they fell on.

The government authorities then discussed whether the countries had different but important contacts with the United States, and then decided on restrictions.

“The only way to reduce the risk is to introduce these travel restrictions,” said Wolf.

Advertisement