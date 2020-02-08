President Donald Trump fired two government officials, Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland, who testified against him during his hearings.

The president was punished by the Senate just two days after his acquittal.

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the distinguished soldier and national security guard who played a central role in the charges against the Democrats, was led out of the White House complex.

His lawyer said this was retaliation for “telling the truth.”

The President’s vengeance has made Republican senators complicit in his cover-up

“The truth was Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman’s job, career, and privacy,” said David Pressman in a statement.

Vindman’s twin brother, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, was also asked on Friday to quit his job as a White House lawyer, the army said in a statement.

Both men were transferred to different positions in the army.

The next news was that Gordon Sondland, the US Ambassador to the European Union, was also out of office. Colonel Alexander Vindman (Andrew Harnik / AP)

“I was informed today that the President intends to recall me as US Ambassador to the European Union with immediate effect,” said Sondland in a statement.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that Mr. Trump was happy that the impeachment process had ended and “maybe people should pay for it.”

House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that Mr. Vindman’s death “is a clear and brazen act of retaliation that shows the President’s fear of the truth.

“It is precisely the President’s vindictiveness that has made Republican senators complicit in his cover-up.”

California Democrat Jackie Speier called it “Friday Night Massacre” and compared the situation to President Richard Nixon’s “Saturday Night Massacre” (Saturday night massacre). (The prosecutor himself was released anyway.)

Ms. Speier added in her tweet: “I’m sure Trump is angry that he can’t fire Pelosi.”

Republican Senate Republicans, who had just cleared Mr. Trump of abusive charges two days earlier, were silent on Friday night.

Many of them had reacted with outrage during the Senate trial when Democrat Adam Schiff, the prosecutor, proposed to take revenge on the people who ran him during the impeachment process.

Since his acquittal, Mr. Trump has done nothing to criticize his critics, including Utah Senator Mitt Romney, the only Republican to vote against him.

On Friday, he also took along Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate West Virginia Democrat whom Trump had hoped would vote with the Republicans for his acquittal, which in the end would vote for a conviction.

Trump tweeted that he was “very surprised and disappointed” by Mr. Manchin’s voices and claimed that no president had done anything for his state. He added that Mr. Manchin was “just a puppet” for the democratic leaders in the house and in the Senate.

The most powerful man in the world – carried by mute, supple and accomplices – has decided to take revenge

It was Alexander Vindman who told the House of Representatives for the first time that it was the right thing in America – a phrase repeated in Mr. Schiff’s impeachment process.

Mr. Sondland was also a key witness in Parliament’s impeachment investigation and told investigators that “everyone was up to date” about Trump’s desire to urge Ukraine to carry out a politically charged investigation.

He said how he came to the conclusion that there was a consideration that combined a desired visit by the Ukrainian leader to the White House and the announcement that the country would conduct the investigation requested by the president.

According to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity, Sondland “preferred to be fired rather than resign”.

Alexander Vindman’s lawyer issued a unilateral statement accusing Mr. Trump of taking revenge on his client.

“He did what a member of our military was accused of every day: he followed orders, obeyed, and served his country, even if it was dangerous and personal,” said Pressman.

“And for that the most powerful man in the world – carried by silence, suppleness and complicity – decided to take revenge.”