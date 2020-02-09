The Trump administration removed Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from his position as the best expert on the White House in Ukraine on Friday after making harmful statements about President Donald Trump during the impeachment process, Vindman’s lawyer said.

Vindman was escorted from the White House where he worked on the National Security Council (NSC), lawyer David Pressman said in a statement, adding that the move was retaliation for Vindman’s testimony.

“There is no question in an American’s mind why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one soldier less to serve him in the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to go to tell the truth,” said Pressman.

Vindman testified to the House impeachment investigation in November that Trump had wrongly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July phone call that became the centerpiece of the Republican President’s investigation.

Vindman told a democratically led committee, “I couldn’t believe what I heard.” Trump asked Zelensky to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden and a widely exposed conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, is behind interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

In that appearance, Vindman also downplayed concerns that he would suffer an amortization for speaking out. “I’ll be fine if I tell the truth,” he said.

A NSC spokesman declined to comment.

Trump emerged victorious last week in a Senate vote controlled by Republican counterparts who opposed abuse of power and obstruction of judicial charges.

Trump was asked about media reports on Friday that he could remove Vindman and said to reporters, “I’m not happy with him. Do you think I should be happy with him? … you will make this decision.”

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that Vindman would be assigned to the Department of Defense.

Vindman’s two-year stay at the White House was scheduled to end in July.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Friday that the Pentagon is protecting all members of the service from retaliation.

Trump, who was only the third accused US president, said he was still bitter as he focused his attention on seeking a second four-year term in the November 3 presidential election.

Mulvaney reports

Another senior White House adviser, Jennifer Williams, who testified for impeachment, left the US military this week to fill a central command post, according to Bloomberg News.

Trump has cast both Vindman and Williams as “Never Trumpers” who oppose him.

Trump denied reports that he weighed a permanent chief of staff as a replacement for advisor Mick Mulvaney, who played a central role in the impeachment investigation.

“That was a wrong report. I have a great relationship with Mick, ”said Trump.

Democrats say Trump has urged the Ukrainian investigation to undermine Biden, a candidate who can win the Democratic nomination for the November election. Trump said he wanted to help Ukraine fight corruption.

Biden’s presidential campaign suffered a severe setback when he finished fourth in the first Democratic nomination competition in Iowa this week.

Senate Republicans have investigated Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, while his father Joe was the United States vice president.

Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have, among other things, asked for the travel dates of the younger Biden under the protection of the official secret service. According to democratic lawmakers, the Treasury has presented some financial reports on Hunter Biden to Congress.

Trump had asked Ukraine to investigate both bidens, although there was no evidence of misconduct.