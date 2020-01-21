Trump deposition: seeing through the political excuse

advertisement

While the US Senate begins with President Donald J. Trump’s accusing “lawsuit,” it would be good for observers to think that what is going to happen is a political process defined by the US constitution to settle the bill with presidents taking the Presidential oath. “I solemnly swear (or confirm) that I will faithfully implement the office of the President of the United States and to the best of my ability preserve, protect, and defend the United States Constitution.”

In general, a “trial” in the United States, as we are accustomed to the general public to think about these cases, would ultimately be governed by case law – under US criminal law and the federal rules of civil procedure for civil matters. The US Department of Justice’s Mission Statement states: “To enforce the law and to defend the interests of the United States according to the law; to ensure public security against foreign and domestic threats; provide federal leadership in crime prevention and control; to seek fair punishment for those guilty of unlawful conduct, and to ensure fair and impartial justice for all Americans. “

Based on the expectation of fair and equal justice for all, the public expects that a legal process will unfold as something else: an individual is accused of a legal offense; evidence in the form of documents, data and testimonials are presented and tested; and finally a referee (judge or jury) finds the suspect guilty or not based on testing the evidence.

The most crucial part of the process is the evidence and whether it will be tested and how. The worst thing that an accused can do is to manipulate, block or destroy evidence. Now back to Trump’s accusation.

Insert the presidential oath instead of laws, statutes and case law.

Instead of prosecutors (the US Department of Justice), insert the US House of Representatives, which effectively accused Trump and stated that it has sufficient evidence to prove that Trump (1) is the office from the Presidency of the United States; and / or (2) failed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”.

Instead of a jury, place the US Senate, whose members are interestingly sworn to oaths of impartiality at the start of the Senate Deposition Process by US Supreme Court Judge John Roberts.

In addition, important members of the Republican Party have already publicly stated that they are not impartial. In addition, Senator majority leader Mitch McConnell has admitted that he is coordinating efforts between the Senate and the White House to combat Trump’s accusation. Imagine that the judge and the defense work together in a process.

During the various impeachment hearings of the American House of Representatives, the Trump White House and Trump blocked personal consistent evidence and testimonials. This has been done despite the fact that the US House of Representatives has the constitutional authority to investigate the allegations of accusation and to summons and request documents and testimonials related to its investigation. The public has seen this obstruction of the White House accusation investigation in real time and in daylight. This is a clear violation of the presidential oath to protect and defend the US constitution.

The case of the House is based on the way Trump attempted to tear down the Ukrainian government by threatening to refuse US-approved military aid unless the Ukrainian government announced an investigation into the democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for his own chances for Trump to strengthen elections in 2020. Parliament has chosen to continue with something that violates the first part of the presidential oath, namely that Trump has abused his presidential power.

Trump was caught as Nixon. And just like Nixon, Trump is what really made important people angry, because Trump acts like a king, making a trip on the Wayback machine invaluable.

There you have access to the document of the 1974 US House of Representatives: Congress grounds for presidential accusation. This should be particularly important for Canadians whose Common Law case law, like the US, is derived from English law.

In the document, Alexander Hamilton, one of the founders of the Constitution, writes that Britain had served as “the model from which (deposition) was borrowed.” And that the British parliament “developed the deposition process as a means to exercise a certain degree of control over the power of the king.”

Hamilton goes on to state that “… the framers tried to avoid the creation of an overly powerful executive. The revolution was fought against the tyranny of a king and his council, and the framers tried to build in safeguards against abuse of power and seizure of power. “

I am pessimistic that Republican members of the US Senate will rise above the dark and filthy depths they have been dragged into – even in the light of overwhelming evidence that Trump has broken the law by withholding help from Ukraine.

Alan Dershowitz, a member of the Trump legal team and a legendary lawyer, is known for the abuse of power as an unassailable crime. But he is currently facing a legal position that abuse of power is not an unassailable crime. It is a gamble that some political observers clearly acknowledge that there was abuse of power by Trump. Other political observers believe that it is only a compelling legal attack on the strongest position of the other party.

Hopefully the public will see through the political escape and legal gambling games that do nothing but mock the machine of justice and democracy.

The final word on the Trump accusation must go to William Davie from North Carolina, who pointed out the need to include the accusation articles in the constitution during the American constitutional debate in 1787. “If he is not inviolable during his office, he will not spare any effort or resources to get himself re-elected.” Davie’s words are preliminary.

