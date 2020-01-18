advertisement

When U.S. President Donald Trump summoned supporters on Tuesday night to defend his decision to kill a top Iranian general, the Democrats vying for his replacement used their final debate before the primary vote began to argue that this was the country made less certain.

Given that Trump set fire to thousands in the Wisconsin battlefield state and democratic candidates gathered in Iowa before February 3, political events were expected to offer very different visions for the country’s future. But the contrast to Iran in almost real time was particularly strong.

Trump spent much of his speech defending his decision to order the strike to kill top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, whom he called “the world’s No. 1 terrorist.” The question was whether this would be an upcoming attack really prevented, as some Trump administration officials claimed.

“The Democrats are outraged that we killed this terrorist monster even though this monster has hundreds and hundreds of deaths behind it,” Trump told the crowd in downtown Milwaukee – not far from where the Democrats are holding their congress this summer become. He added that Soleimani was “the king of the street bomb. A large percentage of people currently have no legs and no arms because of this son of a bitch. ‘

The President also said that the Democrats “are doing everything to belittle what we have done with this monster” and that the other party “should be outraged at Soleimani’s evil crimes rather than the decision to end his miserable life.” break up”.

Moments later in neighboring Iowa, Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont said he feared that Trump’s actions in Iran could lead the United States into a top-level foreign policy swamp.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said Trump had worked to end “endless wars” to bring the country closer to them. And former Vice President Joe Biden said that the murder of Soleimani would have been dangerous and unnecessary if Trump hadn’t got the US out of a successful nuclear deal the Obama administration had achieved with Iran.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren promised to bring all US combat forces back from the Middle East, saying, “We should stop asking our military to solve problems that cannot be solved militarily.”

Trump also took the leading democratic candidates directly and said to Sanders: “Bernie and the radical left cannot protect your family, nor can they protect our country.”

But the president continued to defend Sanders, saying he spat between Sanders and Warren, who said Sanders told her during a private meeting in 2018 that he didn’t think a woman could win the White House – one Indictment The Vermont Senator vehemently denied.

“I don’t think Bernie said that. Really not … he wouldn’t say that,” said Trump, who routinely insulted Warren with the “Pocahontas” bow and did so again during Tuesday’s rally.

Trump also criticized Biden’s tendency to confuse locations, including Iran’s recent confusion with Iraq.

“If you do that, you can’t really recover,” Trump said.

Recovering Wisconsin is a key part of the Democrats’ strategy for 2020 – and one of the reasons why the party chose Milwaukee to host their national convention in July. Trump won the state with less than 23,000 votes in 2016, and is expected to pay frequent visits in the coming months to maintain his lead.

Vice President Mike Pence warmed the rally crowd by waving Democratic candidates too far left for the state.

“You know, I heard they have another debate tonight. If it has anything to do with the others, these people will be so far to the left that I think the stage will tip over,” quipped Pence.

Trump’s fans lined up in front of the arena on Monday night to make sure they could get into the arena.

“I think the Wisconsin vote is very important, very important,” said Brenda Stoetzer, 60, of Hickory Hills, Illinois. “And we just have to spread the message here that Trump helps people, ordinary people. It doesn’t make the rich richer. It makes everyone richer. ‘

“I think he did it right across the country,” agreed Nancy Freye, 65, who lives in Madison, Wisconsin. “He fights for all of us every day. I don’t know how you can do anything at all, but he does. So good for him and for us.”

Trump also spoke extensively of his efforts to reset energy and water conservation measures by waving energy-efficient light bulbs and dishwashers, showers, and low-water toilets that he promised to replace.

“Your dishes will be nice,” he promised.

Trump’s rally was interrupted several times by demonstrators who also demonstrated outside the arena where he spoke.

While democratic voters are trying to decide who is their best candidate for Trump, the president has struggled with the House of Representatives vote to indict him. After weeks of delay, Parliament will vote on Wednesday to direct its impeachment proceedings to the Senate. The Republicans hold the majority in the Senate and there is nowhere near the 67 votes needed to remove Trump.

Trump accused the Democrats of wasting America’s “crazy jokes” and “witch hunts” while “we create jobs and kill terrorists.”

Wisconsin’s primary school is April 7th.

