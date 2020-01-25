Trump becomes the first president to speak in March for Life - The B.C. Catholic

advertisement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNA) – President Donald Trump addressed the annual March for Life Friday and told pro-life protesters that he is an advocate for the right to life of unborn children, and calls for a federal ban on late abortion.

The president spoke about his government’s record on abortion policies and criticized Democrats at state and federal level for their views on human life.

He is the first president to personally attend the March for Life, which began in 1974 and has become one of the largest annual political events in the country.

advertisement

“We all understand an eternal truth here: every child is a precious and holy gift from God,” Trump told the crowd, who stretched out over much of the National Mall and described the president as a “great turnout.”

“We are here for a very simple reason, to defend the right of every born and unborn child to fulfill their God-given potential,” said the president.

“As President of the United States, I am really proud to be with you,” Trump said.

“Together we must protect, cherish and defend the dignity and holiness of every human life.”

“You embrace mothers with care and compassion, you are driven by prayer and motivated by pure, unselfish love,” the president told the crowd.

Trump especially praised the college and high school students who attended the March for Life.

“Young people are the heart of March for Life, and it is your generation that makes America the pro-family, pro-life nation. The life movement is led by strong women, great faith leaders and courageous students, who continue the legacy of pioneers for us, who fought to raise the conscience of our nation and to uphold the rights of our citizens, “Trump said.

The President’s presence at the March for Life was announced earlier this week. In 2019, Vice President Mike Pence attended the march, and in 2018, Trump welcomed pro-life leaders to the White House Rose Garden on the same day as the event.

The president’s unexpected presence at the event led to increased security. Initial security announcements said no prams would be allowed at the event, which led to criticism from those present who had brought children. Security organizers finally gave in to the stroller policy and said the first ban was the result of miscommunication

Trump came on stage shortly after noon to sing “Four more years” from some, but not all, in the crowd. Some attendees held signs that were distributed by the president’s campaign team, some of which read “Most Pro-Life President Ever.”

Before speaking, Trump greeted leaders on stage while Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless played the USAA.” Before he entered the stage, songs from the Rolling Stones and Tina Turner had played, as did The Animals’ 1964 ‘House of the Rising Sun’ for the public. The numbers are standard at Trump campaign events.

The presence of the president was enthusiastically welcomed by the organizers of March. When she introduced Trump, March for Life president, Jeanne Mancini, thanked the president for coming.

Describing the March for Life as a “pro-life and pro-woman” event, and the “largest human rights demonstration in the entire world,” Mancini told Trump that “your presence here today makes a very powerful statement.”

“You are the leader of the free world and you stand for life. Thank you for your presence. Thank you for everything you have done for life. And thanks for everything you will do for life in the coming years, “Mancini said, apparently referring to the upcoming president’s elections.

The reception was a stark contrast to a statement by Mancini from March 2016, which responded to Trump’s comments calling on women undergoing abortions to be “completely out of contact with the pro-life movement and even more so with women who have opted for such a sad thing as an abortion. “

“Being pro-life means wanting what is best for the mother and baby. Women who choose abortion often do so in despair and then deeply regret such a decision. No pro-lifer would ever want to punish a woman who has opted for abortion, “Mancini added in 2016.

But since his elections in 2016, Trump has made an effort to respond to the policy proposals of leaders in practice, administration officials say.

On Friday, he praised some of those efforts and mentioned his expansion of the Mexico City policy prohibiting federal funding to support abortions abroad, along with his 187 appointments to the federal bank, including two Supreme Court judges. The president also mentioned new regulations on Title X policies that block abortion providers from some federal funds.

Trump said his government is concerned about protecting religious freedom, and “provides doctors, teachers, nurses, and groups such as the Little Sisters of the Poor.”

“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” the president said to applaud the crowd.

Trump has received strong criticism from the US Bishops’ Conference and other faith leaders for his immigration, social welfare and foreign aid policies, and did not mention those issues in his speech. His rhetoric and policy on these issues have been criticized by Catholic leaders for damaging respect for human dignity. Nor has the president mentioned his recent drone attack on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who has also criticized faith leaders who have expressed concern about the possibility that the US may start a war again in the Middle East.

The president did not immediately mention his re-election, but he told the crowd that “Democrats have taken the most radical and extreme views that have been taken and seen in this country for years and decades, and you can even say, for centuries. Almost every top democrat in Congress now supports abortions that are funded by the taxpayer until the moment of birth. “

Trump mentioned the 2019 passage of the Reproductive Health Act of the state of New York, which heralded a wave of legislation in various states aimed at extending legal protection for abortion. He also mentioned the governor of Virginia Ralph Northam, who made public comments in 2019 that seemed to support allowing a child to survive an unsuccessful abortion to die without medical treatment.

The president called the state Rep. Not Katrina Jackson from Louisiana, a pro-life democrat who was scheduled to speak at the March for Life shortly after Trump. Jackson has sponsored a Louisiana law that requires physicians who perform abortions to grant admission to a hospital within a 30-mile radius. That law, signed by a democratic governor and now under judicial review at the Supreme Court, is expected to pose a challenge to the binding precedent of Roe against Wade.

Trump is currently subject to deposition proceedings in the US Senate, which he did not mention directly in his speech. However, he wanted to connect his political challenges with his pro-life advocacy.

“Unfortunately, the extreme left is actively wiping out our God-given rights, closing faith-based charities, banning religious believers from the public square, and silencing Americans who believe in the sanctity of life,” Trump told the crowd .

“They come after me because I fight for you, and we fight for those who have no vote, and we will win because we know how to win.”

“We all know how to win. You have been winning for a long time. You’ve been winning for a long time, “Trump told the crowd.

When he closed his remarks, the president told the crowd that his presence was a “very special moment.”

“It’s so great to represent you. I love you all … God bless America. “

When Trump left the stage, the 1969 Rolling Stones classic played “You Can’t Always Have What You Want” over the speakers.

Christine Rousselle contributed to this report.

advertisement