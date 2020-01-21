advertisement

Delegates should “reject the perpetual prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse,” President Donald Trump said on Tuesday in widely reported comments on the US economy before the World Economic Forum in Davos, a less-than-subtle blow to environmental policy makers and activists.

One of these activists is the teenage girl Greta Thunberg, who also acted as headliner at the top-class event that made climate change a top priority this year.

The sentence “Act on Climate” was written in the snow of the landing zone in which Trump’s Marine One helicopter was stationed in the Swiss spa town.

At the end of last year, the Trump administration began to pull the United States out of the landmark Paris climate agreement of 2015 that signed nearly 200 nations. Under the agreement, each country sets targets to curb hot gas emissions that lead to climate change. Trump called the Paris Agreement an unfair economic burden on the US economy and criticized China, India, Brazil and other nations for adhering to the pact and its earlier versions.

Trump’s speech was received in virtual silence by the audience, apart from a short applause, when Trump said the U.S. would join a World Economic Forum initiative to plant 1 trillion trees worldwide, the Associated Press reported.

“America is flourishing. America is blooming and yes, America is winning again like never before, ”Trump said before speaking about a newly signed trade agreement with China and an upcoming trade deal with Mexico and Canada. He also spoke of record unemployment and stock market gains

and millions of people have been removed from the welfare lists.

Trump’s speech has been criticized by Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz for failing to address the climate emergency, apart from pledging that the United States will join the initiative to plant a trillion trees worldwide.

“He managed to say absolutely zero on climate change,” said Stiglitz, according to the Associated Press. “In the meantime, we’ll fry.”

Thunberg told Davos participants that their warning from last year that “our house is on fire” has been of no avail as global carbon emissions continue to rise.

The Associated Press contributed to this.

