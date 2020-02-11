WASHINGTON – After 27 years of bipartisan and Israeli support, the Trump administration excluded funding for the Palestinian Security Services in its budget proposal for 2021.

However, the budget proposal includes $ 200 million for a “Diplomatic Progress Fund” that could be used to support the government’s Middle East plan presented two weeks ago. According to the State Department, part of this money could be used for an “agreement to resume security support in the West Bank”. However, such an agreement would likely require the PA to accept the Trump plan.

For the past 27 years, republican and democratic governments have funded the Palestinian Authority security services, which operate under Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and work in concert with Israel to prevent terrorist attacks in the West Bank. Israel has advocated continued US funding of PA services over the years because it sees coordination with them as a security factor.

During the first three years of Donald Trump’s presidency, U.S. security assistance to the PA was the only form of aid to the Palestinians that the American government did not remove. The Palestinian Authority decided to boycott the Trump administration in late 2017 after Trump said he had “taken Jerusalem off the table” by recognizing the city as the capital of Israel. The government retaliated by ceasing all aid to the Palestinians, including hospitals and economic projects in East Jerusalem.

Even when the Palestinians were punished for responding to the Jerusalem Declaration, the administration has not cut the security assistance budget, which was $ 75 million in the current fiscal year. However, the administration’s new budget proposal, released on Monday, changes that, and it is the first time that the administration has provided no funds to the PA security services at all.

This is probably another form of diplomatic punishment for the Palestinian Authority, this time because of the rejection of the government’s Middle East plan published two weeks ago to redraw Israel’s borders. The plan was unveiled by Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu six weeks before the Israeli elections and officially submitted to the Jerusalem district court a few hours after three charges against Netanyahu.

In November 2019, Axios reported that Israeli officials had asked the Trump administration to continue funding the PA’s security services. Trump declined to do so, however, saying that Netanyahu’s government should pay for these armed forces if their work was so important to Israel. American support for security services has also been hampered by the Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act, a law passed by Congress in 2018 that could expose the PA to massive lawsuits in the United States if it accepts any form of U.S. support ,

With a majority in the House of Representatives, the Democrats are likely to try to change policies on many budgetary issues, including PA funding. On Monday, Democratic congressmen and senators sharply criticized the demand for a budget for other issues, including cuts in social security and Medicaid.