WASHINGTON – Federal agents patrolling the US border will be stationed in “protection cities” across the country, where local jurisdictions hinder increased immigration enforcement, officials said on Friday.

Inland use of customs and border guards, some with tactical training, is unusual and is another escalation in the confrontation between the Trump administration and local jurisdictions that have created obstacles to immigration enforcement.

Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Control, Matthew Albence, said additional forces are needed because people without legal permits to stay in the country are released from local prisons in protection cities and counties before his agents can detain them.

ICE will then have to “arrest” these freed immigrants, “Albence said in a statement announcing the move.

“These efforts require a significant amount of additional time and resources,” he said. “When protection cities release these criminals onto the streets, the number of preventable crimes and, above all, avoidable victims increases.”

The incumbent director did not disclose when or where the agents would be deployed, but an official who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose details that are not included in the statement said they were major protection cities such as San Francisco, Would include New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Detroit.

Albence also did not disclose details of the specific types of agents that were used, but the official said they would come from various locations in the United States and include officers with tactical training who would normally prepare them for possible confrontations with traffickers and other criminals should.

Proponents of immigrants rejected President Donald Trump’s political move to arouse anti-immigration elements among his supporters and intimidate communities that have put in place protective measures to ensure that people work with local law enforcement agencies regardless of whether they are illegal stay in the country or not.

“Using SWAT-like elite units in American cities is dangerous,” said Naureen Shah of the American Civil Liberties Union. “This is about the further militarization of the streets.”

Shah, ACLU senior advocacy and policy counsel, said she was concerned about the use of the military-style Border Patrol Tactical Unit in a civilian environment.

“We have seen CBP officers who are not trained to use excessive force to enforce internal immigration, and encouraged ICE agents to do the same and escalating situations,” she said.

The effort comes as the president and other members of his administration try to increase pressure on a movement in the sanctuary city that has increased since he took office.

More than 700 counties have since refused to continue detaining people sought by ICE, and more than 160 have prohibited officials from asking immigrants about their immigration status, according to the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.

Conservation policy advocates say that people are less likely to report crimes or be witnesses if they believe they could be deported for them. “Our relationships with our police and sheriff departments have grown closer as a result of these guidelines,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of the Los Angeles Coalition for Human Immigration Rights.

Albence and other members of the administration say the protected area guidelines affect legitimate law enforcement efforts.

MP Bennie G. Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said moving agents from the border will weaken security there.

“It’s really alarming that President Trump is moving resources away from the border to improve his cruel immigration agenda, throw meat at his base, and take revenge on states that don’t do what he says,” said Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against New Jersey this week for prohibiting state and local law enforcement agencies from illegally exchanging information about inmates in the United States and King County in another Washington state under a policy that the Department of Homeland Security uses of King County’s International Airport Prohibited -Boeing Field for Deportation Flights.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security said it would exclude New Yorkers from trusted travel programs like Global Entry because the Immigration Law prohibits state immigrants from accessing automotive documents.

Trump has tried to punish protective cities since taking office. In 2017, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that such cities would not receive a scholarship if they did not provide federal immigration services with access to prisons and notified in advance when someone in the country should be illegally released from prison. A federal judge prevented the sentence from being enforced and the cities received the money.

