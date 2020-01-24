Trump admin. sued California in San Diego for private prison ban

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – The federal government filed a lawsuit against the state of California with the federal court in San Diego on Friday for the recent law prohibiting the operation of private detention facilities. Draft Law No. 32 is unconstitutional and hinders government operations to accommodate federal inmates.

The lawsuit names California, Governor Gavin Newsom, and Attorney General Xavier Becerra as the defendants and asks a federal judge to invalidate AB 32 for violating the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause and excluding the state from enforcement.

“Of course, California can freely decide that it will no longer use private detention facilities for its state prisoners and prisoners. However, it cannot prescribe this choice to the federal government, especially not in a way that discriminates against the federal government and those with whom it concludes contracts, ”the lawsuit said.

advertisement

A similar lawsuit was filed before the San Diego Federal Court last month by GEO Group, Inc., a Florida-based company that owns and operates private prisons, prisons, and detention centers across the country, including the Western Region Detention Center in downtown San Diego.

The government’s lawsuit states that the United States Marshals Service places 1,100 of its 5,000 California inmates in private detention facilities in the San Diego area.

,

advertisement