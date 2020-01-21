advertisement

Periazhwar and his daughter Andal learn by way of example the way to serve and worship God. Periazhwar offers fragrant garlands to the Lord with great affection, and Andal also offers a unique wreath of verses, the Tiruppavai hymns that radiate the scent of the essence of the Vedas in simple terms. The structure, form and content of the hymns of Tiruppavai emphasize that the purpose of life is to be devoted to the Lord forever. You don’t have to be at home well in the sastras to look for Him; neither are jnana, bhakti, vairagya, and viveka dependent on a person’s birth, status, livelihood, etc.

The verses on the whole give bhakti bhava that is synonymous with Dasya Bhava, an important trait promoted by the godly tradition of Vaishnava, Sri Srinivasa Gopala Maha Desikan pointed out in a treatise. First of all, the devotee is trained to see himself as a servant of the Lord and to be aware of his status as someone who enters the journey to salvation. It follows that the primary duty of the jivatmas is to pay tribute to the Paramatma, which is the supreme and only refuge for everyone. Serving the Lord with simple sacrifices and with hearts filled with love is undoubtedly the practice of devotees. But while dedication takes root, one realizes, like Nammazhwar, that true dedication finds fulfillment in serving the devotees of the Lord.

Azhwars are also proud to be on the lowest step in the hierarchy of servants serving the Lord. True dedication makes someone believe that the dust of the feet, the “adi podi” of “tondars,” bhaktas, can purify the mind and redeem one of sins. Andal shows this bhava as predominant in the Gopis who observe the Katyayani vrata in Ayarpadi, whose only desire is to nurture their “sense of relationship” with Krishna.

