OCEANSIDE, California – A motorcycle rider was killed on Saturday after colliding with a truck on Oceanside Boulevard heading west. The police had to stop the traffic on site for hours.

The accident happened at 1.45 p.m. When a man on a motorcycle collided westward on Oceanside Boulevard with a truck carrying landscape waste when the truck drove onto the street from a commercial parking lot, Lt. Ignacio Lopez of the Oceanside Police Department with.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene.

There was no immediate victim identification or information about the truck driver.

The police said that Oceanside Boulevard from Rancho Del Oro to El Camino Real would be closed until around 7 p.m. Allow officers to investigate the accident and clear the lane.

