A photo of the scene of the accident shows the container that flattened part of the minibus.



An Asian minibus driver was killed and another injured after a truck container fell on his vehicle in Umm Al Quwain on Sunday evening.

According to a source from the UAQ Police Command, the operating room received an accident report and immediately dispatched patrol cars, civil defense, and national ambulance teams to the scene of the accident. Special equipment was used to free people from inside the minibus.

According to the UAQ police, the minibus driver died on the spot from the consequences of his injuries. His only passenger was seriously injured. The driver’s body and passenger were both taken to the Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital.