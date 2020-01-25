TRS set out for a landslide victory in urban local elections

advertisement

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is on its way to a landslide victory in the elections for urban local institutions (ULBs) – 129 city councils and companies – with trends in counting votes recorded Saturday morning, confirm this.

Despite the brave face of the opposition parties, especially the congress and the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), they have not benefited much. Both parties are doing poorly with a distant second and third position in winning the total number of departments – 2,727 in city councils and 325 in municipal companies.

Until the morning, the TRS has collected nearly 900 departments of 1,600 results, followed by Congress (250) and the BJP (115) in city councils. A similar trend is prevailing in the elections for municipal companies.

In addition to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), other parties such as the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Telugu Desam party have difficulty making their presence felt. The AIMIM, however, has retained its hold in some pockets where it has a mass base.

After the landslide victories in the Assembly elections and the national local institutions (RLBs), the victory of the TRS in the ULB elections strengthens its leadership. The election results of the ULB are attributed to the “hard work” of party-working President K.T. Rama Rao, who incidentally said during the elections that it would be a referendum about his functioning, both as a work president and as the minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

The congress’s claim that the polling station was intact, as proved during the elections for Lok Sabha in April last year, has fallen flat because the number in municipal departments remained only about 10% of the TRS figures. Intensive campaigns of party bigwigs such as Pradesh Congress Committee Chairman N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, presidents of work A. Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, leader of the legislative party M. Bhatti Vikramarka, senior leaders T. Jeevan Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and others are proved unable to mobilize support from the electorate.

In the meantime, Mr. Rama Rao reached the Telangana Bhavan party headquarters before the vote counted to follow trends.

Despite the allegations made by the opposition parties, mainly by Congress and the BJP, that the ruling party has resorted to large-scale poll irregularities to influence voters, the TRS leaders have reported warning their ministers that they are using their Cabinet With a bad show in ULB elections that the elected representatives seem to have made extra efforts to ensure the victory of its candidates.

