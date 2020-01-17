TRS manipulated poll process: Uttam

advertisement

President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy of the Telangana Pradesh Congress said on Friday that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi had manipulated the municipal poll process and used the police to intimidate congress participants to withdraw candidates – the reasons behind the party that candidates did not at all seats.

He called the trial by the State Election Commission “irregular and illogical” and blamed the lack of sufficient time interval between the dates of notification and nominations for opposition parties who were unable to play out strong candidates in all departments while in the advantage of the TRS because it had advance reservations in the neighborhood, he said.

“It is not because of Congress’s weakness that we were unable to place candidates in at least 500 seats, but because of TRS manipulation,” he said, while he was TRS-working President K.T. convicted. Rama Rao’s statements on the subject.

The senior congress leader and Nalgonda MP addressed several poll meetings in Huzurnagar on Friday and also claimed that TRS leaders with the police lured or intimidated their participants in different places to withdraw.

“TRS does not dispute, but manages polls. It has not even fully delivered 10 promises out of the 500 major promises it has made since 2014. It remained a copy of Congress policies and regulations, “he said.

The many irrigation projects, the Hyderabad airport, the outer ring road, the Metro Rail, all the major infrastructure that have now been painted pink, including schedules such as the GHMC £ 5 meal plan, were originally launched by the congress, he said.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated that the government should not yet implement the promised unemployment scheme, among other promises and schemes, and said that the municipal survey results would be a shock to TRS.

