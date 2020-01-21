advertisement

Now that the campaign ends in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation on Monday evening, the participants of TRS and BJP collided Monday night in the Godavarikhani coal belt area.

After the elections, TRS candidates from the 10th division Gattaiah and BJP candidate Krishna came face to face at the Godavarikhani Main Circle. They attacked each other and surrendered to punches and sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized Monday night. The TRS candidate claimed that the BJP candidate had £ 2 lakh in cash and distributed the money to the voters to lure them Monday night. When they blocked it, he had injured the melee.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders gathered in front of Godavarikhani One Town police station and conducted a dharna demadning action against TRS leader for black and blue beating BJP leader Krishna, resulting in serious injury.

In another incident, Imran, CPI participant in Division 49, was attacked by unidentified persons who caused the former serious injuries and forced him to join a private hospital.

.

