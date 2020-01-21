advertisement

How do you solve a problem such as replacing Harry Kane?

Certainly not by throwing Troy Parrott in the deep end.

advertisement

Or at least not yet.

That was at the heart of Jose Mourinho’s assessment of where the rising Irish star is located, as he explained today why he will not turn to the 17-year-old Dubliner to pay the scoring tax at Spurs in the absence of their injured talisman.

“I don’t think he’s ready at all,” the Tottenham manager made clear.

Parrott, a major player on the U21 side of Stephen Kenny, whose sparkling form made him a senior debut in the friendly match against New Zealand in November, has not been seen by Spurs since he was a bloody submarine in the Premier League. in the 85th minute 5-0 thrashing of Burnley the following month.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League match against Norwich, Mourinho explained why the tyro is not included in his current plans.

“I’m ready to answer you, because I had a long conversation with him today, so I’m ready to share a bit with you,” said Mourinho.

“I think he has potential. I think he has to work a lot. He has to go through a process, a process that probably had (Japhet) Tanganga. One is 17 and the other is 20. We’ll be talking about three years away .

“Okay, in Tanganga’s case it was three years without a Premier League match, but it was three years of working and playing: playing in his age groups, playing in England’s national teams, which also gave him some experience. Then with me , it was just the last part of his preparation before he got his first chance.

“I think Troy must go through a process. Can he have minutes? Yes, he can have minutes. I don’t say he can’t have minutes. But to take on the responsibility of replacing someone (that should be) to replaced, I don’t think he’s ready for it. “

advertisement