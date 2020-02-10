Tracy Lawrence and Justin Moore were among the many country artists who gathered at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on February 5 to remember one of their late friends, Troy Gentry.

The Montgomery Gentry star died in a helicopter crash in 2017. Gentry was remembered through various stories during the evening, with Angie, one of the more touching and heartfelt stories, coming out of Gentry’s window.

“He was a really good guy with a really big heart,” Angie Gentry tells the boat. “He had a lot of friends. He didn’t know a stranger and was ready to stick his neck out for others. He would give you the shirt off his back.”

In that case, Gentry did just that.

Angie remembered when Troy got his first touring jacket from Montgomery Gentry during one of the first headlining tours – “a big leather touring jacket from Sony”.

“He just had it,” says Angie, as he passed a homeless man in downtown Nashville.

“It was cold and [Troy] passed and he couldn’t stand it, so he turns around and takes the first touring jacket he’s ever got in Nashville and gives it to a homeless person,” she says.

While Angie wasn’t with Troy when he gave the jacket away, he later explained to her where she had gone. “He says: ‘The guy is cold and I have a coat and I can get another coat and this guy doesn’t have a coat,” she recalls.

According to his wife, Troy Gentry was often kind to those who were less fortunate. “Everything he could do to help someone was more than willing,” Angie added. “You know the people who sit at the end of the highway and wash the windows and ask for change? Every time he was in the car, no matter what he was wearing, he rolled down the window and gave it to them. He said:” I am not sure what they’re doing with it, but they need it more than me. “

The proceeds from the second annual C’Ya performance at the Flipside benefit concert at Opry House supported the Troy Gentry Foundation.

“I think about him and what he would think if he were here,” Angie says, and I think he would just be amazed at all the friends and people who came to support the organization with his name. “

The Troy Gentry Foundation’s mission is to provide support to military families and families in need, to provide financial support to cancer research organizations, and to provide music lessons to future generations. More information on organization and donation opportunities can be found on the official website.

