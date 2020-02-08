Trout Steak Revival has set itself the task of creating passionate, handmade and independent music. With the release of “The Light We Bring” there is a general feeling of accomplishing this feat.

The fifth studio album for the Colorado-based string band is their most organic offering to date. The group decided to produce the album themselves and deliberately tried to build camaraderie in the studio that reflected the practices on the street. Trout Steak Revival was both the artist and the producer, relying on himself to deliver an album that was real in both its creation and presentation.

The album was released on January 31 (and is now available everywhere on BandCamp) and met with critical response from viewers.

The American songwriter asked the group to break down the album song by song between Casey Houlihan, Will Koster, Travis McNamara, Steve Foltz and Bevin Foley.

The writer of every song on the album broke it!

Through the pines

Casey Houlihan: This song was written by former band member and great friend Kirk Ranney. We had only played the song for a few months before Kirk finally left the band. After a break of six years, I decided to bring the song back to the band and sing it myself. I sent Kirk a recording of us doing the song live what he liked with a few lyrical corrections. I love Kirk and that plays this song. It’s nostalgic to me, a bit of a step back and a top of the hat.

Arrows in the dark

Will Koster: There are moments in life when we point our compass in one direction and go in one direction. You don’t know exactly where you want to go, but you continue. This is a story of our band. This is a story in which we regain all the love and gold that we share to create art together.

The heart wants

Travis McNamara: I wrote this when I tried to process and understand some of the feelings that I had internally. I’ve been recording a lot lately and just getting a few things out helps me make more sense of it. But it only happens when I write it down.

Loretta

Koster: During the tour in Columbia, Missouri, the band had breakfast in a café before heading to the next show. A waitress in the café had enchanted me with her calm beauty. I kept drinking my coffee, hoping that she would return to our table to refill my cup. When the band wanted to leave the restaurant, I went up to them and started a conversation. She told me how she was a drummer in a punk band and I asked for her number. I felt light as a feather when I jumped back into the band wagon and told them about my new friend Loretta. When we drove away, I immediately started writing this song. Loretta and I stayed in touch and had a first date a few months later. Two years later we are happily married and live together in Denver.

Only a moment

Bevin Foley: I started writing this song on the eve of my father’s one year anniversary, John Foley’s death. I felt very comfortable in the first year without him thinking that we did this a year ago. A year ago we celebrated the holidays, a year ago we went to this festival, a year ago it was still here. I realized that I could not think back so clearly anymore and that my memories faded over the years and I was very worried. I went to 24-hour fitness that night and went on a treadmill and then started running on a treadmill (I don’t really run) and kept repeating, “It was just a moment, it was only a moment, just a moment just a moment ”and then I stopped and thought,“ but at that moment everything changed. “It was one of those moments when there is a certain before and after. A moment when your thoughts get stuck and can go over and over again. I went home and wrote most of the song that evening. I ended the rest of next year trying to find the perfect lines. I try my best to hold a moment in time. For me, this song is a safe place to record and document this moment, the moment of my father’s death, so that I can visit him and hopefully keep my memory of the past few years so that I don’t forget it. I hope that if this song goes out into the world, it can provide comfort to anyone who clings to itself before and after.

How to make love stay

Houlihan: Inspired by Tom Robbin’s book “Still Life with a Woodpecker” “How to Make Love” is a question / idea that I’ve been thinking about my whole life. Whether in my personal relationships with the people around me, I often wonder about it. Tom Robbins is resourceful, creative and daring to approach this question in a way that I can relate to.

Johny’s Dirge

Foley: On July 7, 2017, the band was in Bellaire, MI in the Shorts Brewery. My father had been fighting cancer for 5 years and I had called my mother that day and found out that he was back in the hospital. That day I realized that he would not win this fight. I was sitting in the green room and just played my violin to play. This is the song that came out. Steve recorded it on his cell phone that day and the band played and arranged chords while camping in Letchworth State Park the next weekend. We played the tune at my father’s funeral three months later.

At home

Steve Foltz: I started writing the lyrics for “Home” when I went back to Denver from Reno, Nevada. There are hundreds of miles of Highway 50 where cattle can freely roam the highway – they are not fenced. The sun went down behind the horizon and the road went on so straight that it disappeared into itself. As I looked for black cattle spots on the freeway that was miles ahead of me, I started to think about what it felt like to be on the road so much and explored the edges of what I called normal day and what I longed for my wife, my son. The concept for “home” took shape.

How it moves

Foley: Steve and I wrote this song together. We wrote together every week and Steve brought this choir and bridge idea along with some unfinished verses. I ended up rewriting the verses and changing the melody a little. I had just been listening to Joe Pug’s podcast “The Working Songwriter” interviewing His Golden Messenger’s JC Taylor. JC Taylor talked about how many of his verses were vignettes that weren’t always related. I took this approach to write the verses of this song. Each verse contains a living memory. The feeling of driving my old 91cc Honda Civic hatchback with a sunroof, a perfect moment with an old love and the uncertainty of a fresh start that will bring you back to where you started.

