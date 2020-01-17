Troubling numbers of council and NHS employees say they don't feel safe at work

advertisement

A poll has shown that a “disturbing” number of Rochdale council and health workers feel unsafe at work.

More than 100 Council and CCG employees who answered the questionnaire said they were concerned about their safety.

The results of the survey were used to develop a “strategy and an action plan for the well-being of the workforce” in order to increase employee engagement and satisfaction.

However, an overview of the results says that “it is crucial that the 103 respondents who do not feel safe at work are identified and the security gaps are eliminated”.

She added that meetings should be held with employees who contribute to the development and assessment of health and safety policies.

Almost a fifth of those surveyed worked in adult and childcare.

The results of the survey were incorporated into an update on the well-being of the workforce, which was presented at a meeting of the Committee on Corporate Overview and Control in the Council.

Panel members said they raised significant concerns.

Coun Malcom Borris said: “I think it’s serious – 103 respondents don’t feel safe at work.

“Why don’t they feel safe or vulnerable – and which departments are they from? Does something emphasize them?”

Chairman Coun Michael Holly, a former director of Pennine Acute Hospitals’ NHS Trust, said it was “worrying” that so many employees felt unsafe.

He also raised concerns about the possibility of employees being physically attacked.

He said: “One thing that is not mentioned here (in the report) – and which is of great importance for integrated care in the NHS – is violence against employees.

“We had it at North Manchester General Hospital, especially on Friday night, and that’s a problem. I don’t know if we have this problem with the Council or not.”

Coun Holly added that bullying was “a similar problem that can lead to mental health problems” and asked why the report did not specifically mention it.

The Council and the CCG have now created a “framework for well-being at work”, which summarizes their priorities for the coming year.

This is supported by an action plan led by a steering group led by the director of the Public Health and Wellbeing Council.

The local council and CCG were also shortlisted by Greater Sport for the progress they have made in the area of ​​wellbeing for the Active Workplace of the Year award.

The Unison union, which represents public sector workers, hopes that the local council will continue to work with it to improve worker safety.

UNISON North West regional organizer Dan Smith said: “Council members had to bear the brunt of a decade of cuts.

“This has affected their wages and conditions, but also the quality of the public services they provide.

“As a result, many frontline employees are upset with the public. This can manifest itself as abuse and sometimes even violence.

“No social worker should face threats, ill-treatment or violence in their job. We hope that the Rochdale Borough Council works with UNISON to improve workplace safety for all employees. “

