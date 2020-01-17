Troll ladies in the Wutdorf residents golf cart, who has to tear out the 15-year-old landscape design

advertisement

A villager appealed to the community development district 5 supervisory board on Friday morning, alleging that he had been faced with an anonymous complaint from the notorious “troll” women in a clipboard golf cart.

Thomas Rinker of Pelican Path in 1462 in the village of Sunset Pointe said he spent about $ 4,000 15 years ago on landscaping land that he believed to be in his possession.

A few months ago, an anonymous complaint was filed alleging that he anticipated Sumter County landscaping. Rinker claims he was wrongly attacked by the trolls who made the anonymous complaint. The complaint was checked by Community standards.

This landscape must be removed after an anonymous complaint.

“I paid $ 4,000 for it. Now I have to get it out. I can not afford that. I have to take it out myself, ”Rinker told the line manager.

Rinker and his Pennsylvania wife bought their home in 2005 for $ 213,100.

Rinker said he hadn’t noticed that he put landscaping in the county right of way. He said his Properties of The Villages sales representative did not explain the restrictions when he bought his home in the de facto-restricted community.

“This should be explained when you buy a house in The Villages,” said Rinker.

He said he has documented numerous other violations in The Villages since then, including several in The Bridgeages areas of The Villages.

The regulators agreed, but agreed that Martin had to clear the landscaping thanks to the complaint.

“We all went through this. You are just so happy when you buy your new house. You sign all these papers,” said manager Walter Martin.

A representative from Community Standards said residents should always check before doing any work in their homes and make sure that they follow the proper procedure when applying to the Architectural Review Committee.

