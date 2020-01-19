Tristan Thompson kicked out because he hit Jae Crowders butt

advertisement

Tristan Thompson When he was knocked out on the face of Memphis Grizzlies on Friday January 17, he was on his way to the locker game Jae Crowder on the back side.

The 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player shot free throws during the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 113: 109 loss to the Grizzlies when the 29-year-old Crowder retired. When the little Grizzlies striker – Thompson’s former teammate – went to the bank, Thompson reached out and tried to hit his butt.

NBA referee J.T. Orr gave Thompson his second technical foul and ordered him to take off the floor. The father of two immediately switched on the referee and asked for an explanation.

Thompson and Crowder then exchanged words as their teammates crowded around them. Crowder eventually returned to the bench while Thompson continued to scream as he was held back by his teammates and coaching staff.

Tristan Thompson was excluded from the game in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/HRja4hntt5

The NBA champ finally returned to the Cavaliers’ locker room. He later explained his actions in an interview with Cleveland.com.

“Former teammate of mine. So we have history and it was just a little competitive, ”said Thompson on Friday. “Maybe they got it wrong, probably because they forgot that we were teammates for half a year, so it feels like I’m playing against someone, like I’m playing.” Kyrie (Irving) or so. The same. You teched us. I definitely call the PA (Players Association) to appeal – a thousand percent. ‘

He continued: “Only competitive stealing. Nothing negative. I just got a technique to be a former teammate. You can no longer speak to your former teammates. ‘

Thompson’s late argument comes as the NBA player spends more time with his ex-girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian,

The former flames were both present at the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party in December 2019 and even took some photos together at the party with their daughter True, 20 months.

A few weeks later, Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian and the husband of the KKW Beauty founder, Kanye Westwere spotted at a Lakers game in Los Angeles on Monday, January 13, when they supported Tristan.

Despite their recent clashes, one source told us that 35-year-old Khloé has no plans to reconcile with Thompson. “She tries to practice self-preservation and self-love and to integrate Tristan more and more into her life,” said the insider in December 2019. “She focuses on being a great mother of True.”

