She speaks in love! Trisha Yearwood had nothing but sweet things to say about husband Garth Brooks in honor of his 58th birthday. To celebrate the special milestone, the singer “She is in love with the boy” shared a snapshot of her husband’s delicious birthday cake with a heart-warming message.

“Congratulations to my best friend, the love of my life, @garthbrooks,” said Trisha, 55, in a photo of the birthday child’s German chocolate cake, which featured a candle number 58, as it was on Friday February 7th , the celebrations started. You make a good impression. I love you!”

Fans of the long-standing country couple, who had the say in 2005 and are the proud parents of Garth’s three daughters Taylor [August 27] and Allie [August 23] from his first marriage to his ex-wife Sandy Mahl – Flooded the comment area with sweet birthday wishes.

58? For real??? Happy Birthday! Maybe he doesn’t look 58, 48? Wrote one fan while another raved: “Happy birthday to your wonderful soul mate !! I am so glad that he does what he loves again !! A third fan wrote: “Make the front door to @trishayearwood, he looks great for 58 !! I would not have thought that. “

In the last 14 years of their marriage, Garth and Trisha live a life full of love and laughter. Before the premiere of Garth Brooks from A & E: The Road I Am Documentary in December 2019, the crooner “Friends in Low Places” revealed how they keep their marriage strong.

“I was married [to Sandy] for 13 months when I met Trisha,” Garth said at the time only to Closer Weekly. “When someone asked,” What do you think about [Trisha]? “I said:” I felt like I just met my wife. “What was strange!”

Although the longtime lovebirds did not initially meet, Garth said it was a blessing in disguise. “If we had married [earlier], either the career would not have gone the way it did or our marriage would not have lasted,” he admitted. “I feel very happy.”

Rick Diamond / Shutterstock

Trisha repeated her husband’s feelings when she explained the importance of having a friendship in your marriage. “We always had a very deep respect for one another,” she said. “It is friendship and respect that support you. That is the key and we laugh all the time.”

Even though he doesn’t have children together, the Grammy winner couldn’t be more proud of his non-traditional family. “My girls are a perfect mix of their mother and me, with Trisha’s influence on them,” said Garth about coparenting. “I wouldn’t change anything.”

We hope Garth has the best 58th birthday!